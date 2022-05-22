One of Winchester’s ‘finest private residences’ is up for sale for £6.95 million — and the views won’t disappoint

Breathtaking Grade II listed Mulberry House is a spectacular property, not just in terms of location, but stylistically too, blending timeless Georgian features with bespoke interiors.

Chelsea gold medallist Hillier of Romsey has created a marvel at Grade II-listed Mulberry House in Winchester, a place that is as suited to entertaining (thanks to the pergola-covered barbecue) as it is to relaxing in the greenery surrounded by the glorious flower beds—all ‘seasoned’ with fine views of the cathedral.

The fact that the gardens are bound by ancient brick walls (also listed) adds to the charm.

Currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £6.95 million, the Grade II listed townhouse, located in the heart of Winchester, showcases some of the finest interiors we’ve come across, with plenty to offer.

The beautiful living areas include an open-plan kitchen that flows into the orangery-style dining room, a fantastic gym area located in the basement, a striking library and eight elegant bedrooms with pretty windows that overlook the garden.

Winchester: What you need to know

Location: On the edge of the South Downs National Park, approximately 13 miles north of Southhampton and 20 miles south west of Basingstoke. There are main line rail services in the town that run a South West Mainline Service and London is less than an hour away.

Atmosphere: The charming Cathedral city is England’s ancient capital, combining the best of city living with country life. It is home to the country’s largest farmers market and enjoys a lively community with plenty of year-round events.

Things to do: From the bustling shopping streets, glorious walks on the South Downs National Park, 11th century Cathedral and inspiring arts and theatre scene, there is plenty to keep all generations entertained.

Schools: The area is home to plenty of well known schools — perhaps most famously is Winchester College, being the ‘oldest continuously running school in the country.’ There is also St Bede Primary, The Pilgrim’s School, St Swithun’s for Girls and Peter Symonds Sixth Form College.

