A peerless farm in Buckinghamshire ‘which offers the best of everything for man and beast’

Today’s Country Life sees the official launch onto the market of peerless Russell Farm near Wendover, Buckinghamshire, which offers the best of everything for man and beast, at a guide price of £7 million through Savills Equestrian. The farm occupies an idyllic position between Wendover and Great Missenden within the Chiltern Hills AONB, surrounded by some 130 acres of immaculate gardens and lush paddocks.

During their 30-year tenure, the owners have consistently improved and maintained the impressive main house, which is unlisted and offers 5,178sq ft of elegant, light and airy living space on three floors, including a reception hall, three main reception rooms, a garden room, study, family room and a kitchen/breakfast room – the heart of the house with views over the rear courtyard.

The first floor houses the master suite and four further en-suite bedrooms, with two more bedrooms on the second floor. A separate barn conversion provides a games room, gym, spiral wine cellar and kitchenette.

Equestrian facilities here are second to none, comprising a main yard with a light, well-ventilated, American-style barn with 25 Loddon boxes, a veterinary-inspection unit, a tack room and a staff office. Within the main yard is a small indoor riding arena; a further three-stable unit is housed in an open-fronted courtyard building nearby.

Away from the main house and currently let is a second, self-contained yard, comprising a wooden stable block of 15 boxes, an outdoor riding arena and a Dutch barn, with access to a six-furlong, all-weather gallop running along the southern and western boundaries.

Selling agent Louise Harrison comments: ‘With an excellent network of bridleways and the main road network close by, Russell Farm is equally well-placed to offer superb off-road riding or, for the serious equestrian competitor, easy access to the major national competition venues.’

Russell Farm is on the market with Savills Equestrian at a guide price of £7 million. Click here for more information and details.