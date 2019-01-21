A perfectly-preserved home on an ancient stretch of land in one of the prettiest spots in Wiltshire

Church House is a beautiful home in rolling countryside not far from Salisbury that has come to the market in superb condition. Penny Churchill reports.





Stretching between the medieval cathedral city of Salisbury and the pretty Dorset market town of Blandford Forum lies the West Wiltshire AONB. And right at the heart of this picturesque slice of English countryside is Church House, a fine and historic home that has been completely restored by its current owners during their 18-year tenure.

Savills quote a guide price of £1.9m for this Grade II-listed home on the northern edge of the village of Alvediston, located 11 miles south-west of Salisbury within one and a quarter acres. Even the land itself is rich in history: it was owned by the nuns of Wilton Abbey from 955 until the Dissolution, and later by the Earls of Pembroke.

The mellow-stone house offers more than 3,300sq ft of accommodation, including a reception hall/sitting room, a dining room, a kitchen/breakfast room with a larder, a utility/boot room and a wine cellar.

On the first floor there are five large bedrooms, two of which are en-suite.

Away from the main house there are several outbuildings, including a garage, log store and an annexe currently used as an office.

As well as a range of pretty formal and informal areas the gardens also boast a swimming pool and a small paddock, while the whole plot has sweeping views of the surrounding countryside.

Thanks to the efforts of the current owners, this really is a move-straight-in place, very nicely decorated throughout in a tasteful, fairly neutral style which means that there are no unfortunate spells of ‘exuberant’ interior design to rectify. That, together with the fact that everything from the roof downwards has been repaired or renewed as required, suggests that this will be that rare thing: a lovely country house without any headaches.

Church House is for sale via Savills at £1.9m – see more pictures and details.