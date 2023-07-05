Period property perfection in the shape of this remarkable Georgian rectory in Norfolk

Buyers looking for a bucolic corner of Norfolk to call their own, with plenty of space for large families and visiting friends, would be hard-pressed to find something as lovely and elegant as The Old Rectory.

Dating from the 18th century, The Old Rectory on Low Road near Shelton is a splendid Georgian red-brick home that sits in a private and peaceful 3.2 acres with lovely views of the neighbouring church and the countryside beyond.

It arrives on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.425 million.

The property offers eight bedrooms over its three floors and, with 4,000sq ft of living space, offers more than enough room for a large family or entertaining.

A ‘thorough yet sympathetic’ programme of restoration has been undertaken in recent years, bringing out the best of the many period features throughout, while also providing all of the comforts of modern living.

The picture window in the kitchen which overlooks the village church and the sweeping central staircase leading to the upper floors are just two examples of the many charming features present throughout the house.

Large sash windows, elegant fireplaces and timber flooring feature throughout the rest of the property.

The garden and grounds surrounding the Old Rectory are extensive and include a two-hundred-year-old beech tree planted to commemorate the Battle of Trafalgar. There are also extensive lawns, woodland, a walled garden and a 1,300sq ft coach house that provides plenty of scope for alternative uses, whether that be as a home office, art studio, ancillary accommodation or games room.

The village of Shelton lies in ‘an unspoilt pocket of south Norfolk’, surrounded by a number of villages and towns which provide shopping, leisure and educational facilities.

Norwich lies about 13 miles to the north and Diss — where you’ll find rail links to London Liverpool street — lies 10 miles to the south.

The Old Rectory is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.425 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.