1,841 glorious acres of pristine Scottish forest have come up for sale

With timber and forestry enjoying a boom, a rare opportunity has arisen in the Scottish Borders. Carla Passino takes a look.

‘In my 28 years in the industry, I cannot recall a time when there has been so much demand for forestry and woodland.’ So says Jon Lambert of Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group, who are currently marketing a huge new forest for sale in Scotland called Ramsaygrain East Forests.

‘The market continues to perform extremely well, with emand far outstripping supply and a seemingly insatiable appetite for timber.’

Buying forest has long been popular for all sorts of reasons: some emotional, some commercial, some to do with the various (if rather complicated) tax benefits that are attached to woodland. So those looking for an investment will likely be interested in this large tract of prime commercial forestry in the Scottish Borders which has just come to the market. The Ramsaygrain East Forests extend to 1,841 acres, for which Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group is seeking offers over £14 million.

Situated 12 miles from Hawick, these conifer forests, which are part of the Teviothead Forest Complex, comprise 92% Sitka spruce with some native broadleaves to boost biodiversity and add diversity to the landscape. The Sitka spruce are a mix of age classes, thus providing a regular income.

‘We are delighted to bring these outstanding forests, which include second rotation crops planted with improved seed stock, to the market,’ says Lambert.

‘The results speak for themselves with exceptional growth rates and superb yields. They occupy a prime forestry location, benefitting from an excellent internal forest road network and access to major timber processors via agreed timber transport routes. From the road network to the youngest crops, The Ramsaygrain East Forests are of a very high calibre. I can’t think of a comparable forest in terms of age and quality.’

Goldcrest say they are ‘expecting significant interest’ for what ‘a premier division property’. The Ramsaygrain East Forests are available as a whole or in three lots: the 369-acre Commonbrae, for offers over £2.5 million; 602-acre Ramsaygrain East, offers over £4.5 million; and 870-acre Rashiegrain, with offers sought over £7 million.

The Ramsaygrain East Forests are foe sale via Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group — see more details and pictures.