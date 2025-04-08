A six-bedroom house in Wales with estuary views and some gloriously fun interiors
Brynymor House is somehow more beautiful on the inside than the outside.
I’ve never known much of the Teifi Estuary or Cardigan (other than that my dad wears them) but, having now gazed upon the yellow walls of Brynymor House, I would like to know more. Such is the power of good photography and an even better subject.
It’s odd to think that a building that is essentially a box with a hipped roof could be so beautiful. There is elegance in simplicity. And Brynymor is nothing if not extremely elegant. It is for sale with Country Living Group for £1.9 million.
In about 1800, when the property was built, Cardigan was the busiest port in Wales. As a result, Brynymor was built by a successful sea captain as a ‘statement house’. And what a statement it is. Listed Grade II*, the property had been in the same family’s ownership for generations, until it was purchased off market by the current owner, who has spent a significant amount of time and money restoring it. As such, it is probably in the best condition it has ever been in. Just take a look for yourself.
Situated over three floors, the property offers six bedrooms and two large reception rooms, as well as a large kitchen with island. The kitchen is also home to a wood-pellet fired stove, which provides heat to the home as well as cooking meals. There is also a basement. The majority of the bedrooms and the two reception rooms take advantage of the glorious views out towards the estuary.
The interiors are nothing short of outstanding, decorated in a playful and colourful style all while paying respect to the period features of the house. I would like to know where the current owner gets their wallpapers, that’s for sure.
Outside, the property sits in 4.5 acres of gardens and grounds, most of which is woodland. Its position takes advantage of the astounding scenery, and the formal areas of lawn lead right down to the water’s edge, where you’ll find a boat shed and private slipway.
Elsewhere on the property, you’ll find a large and productive kitchen garden and a bespoke greenhouse, while the footprint of the original stone cottage that occupied the site remains and provides an ‘exciting opportunity’, according to the agents. Two timber-framed garages can also be found adjacent to the driveway.
The centre of Cardigan is walking distance away, which is surprising given the private nature of the property. Cardigan has a wealth of amenities and recent investment has seen the restoration of the castle, an award-winning theatre and cinema and a large range of shops, restaurants, and cafés.
Brynymor House is for sale with Country Living Group for £1.9 million. For more information and pictures, click here
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.
