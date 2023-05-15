Revel in a touch of country living in the city at this historic river-fronted property in East London

From the front, this Georgian terraced home looks no different to other historic terraced properties found across the city. However, the communal riverside gardens and beach, plus over 200 years of rich history, make it an ‘incredible rare’ property that buyers will be fascinated by. James Fisher takes a look.

Arriving to the market for the first time in 25 years, this property forms part of Pier Head, two elegant terraces of Georgian houses, overlooking the River Thames.

Set within the Pier Head Conservation Area, the property — now on the market via Savills with a guide price of £2.95 million — is a unique chance to own a slice of London’s history in an idyllic riverside location.

In the early 19th century, John Rennie’s London Docks in Wapping was completed and given a 21-year monopoly of all imports of tobacco, rice, wine and brandy (except for those from the ‘East’ and ‘West Indies’).

Such an importation of wealth required the construction of two dock officials’ houses on either side to the entrance, which have remained unchanged for almost 200 years. They were designed by architect Daniel Asher Alexander and built in 1811.

One of the houses contained within has come to the market for the first time in 25 years, offering buyers the chance to own a slice of history by living in a Grade II-listed freehold house, with four bedrooms and more than 2,000sq ft of living space by the Thames.

This versatile home benefits from eight main rooms spread over four floors, as well as a generous attic, roof terrace (with views of the River Thames and Oliver’s Wharf) and rear patio.

Plenty of original features remain, such as high ceilings, sash windows, fireplaces and an open-well staircase.

Buyers will also benefit from the generous riverside garden, (which was transformed into a garden in 1969 after the closure of the London Docks) which is privately owned and maintained by the residents’ management company, as well as a beach that is revealed twice a day at low tide.

The property is located on a garden square in Wapping with Tower Bridge and St Katharine Docks situated just half a mile away.

There are plenty of riverside walks to enjoy, pubs, restaurants, historic cobbled street and interesting architecture to soak up. Access to Canary Wharf (under three miles) and The City (just under two miles) can be gained via foot, bus or train.

The Georgian Property in Pier Head is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £2.95 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.