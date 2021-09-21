Robbie Williams’s family home in Wiltshire is up for sale for £6.75 million — and it definitely won’t disappoint

If you can't buy a house but your best friend can, it's time to spend some money...

Aside from one ‘let me excavate you’ poster (no doubt a nod to his hugely successful 1997 hit single ‘Let me entertain you’) hanging in the dining room, there are no other tell-tale signs or clues to suggest that Compton Bassett House belongs to one of the largest music artists of our generation.

Well, apart from the 71.5 acres, 7 bedrooms, 73ft indoor pool, two staff flats plus additional cottage and the £6.75 million price tag that comes with Compton Bassett House, which is currently on the market via Knight Frank.

Needless to say, the remarkable period property belonging to Robbie and Ayda Williams packs quite the punch.

Robbie said it himself through his lyrics: ‘I just want to feel real love in a home that I live in’, and that’s just what he’s achieved, calling the house ‘the perfect escape for our family. It is where Ayda and I truly fell in love, set roots as a couple and dreamed of our future family.’

Nestled on the outskirts of the village of Compton Bassett in Wiltshire, the recently-restored home allows enough privacy and protection (and a lot of love and affection) within its sprawling grounds.

The property was originally built in 1674 by Sir John Weld of Bindon, and through its thorough renovation, it now has pretty much everything you could want — and expect of a house of this size, style and price.

The leisure facilities include a 73ft indoor pool, sauna, steam room, hot tub and gym, while outside there is a helicopter hangar (of course there is) as well as a workshop that’s part of an integrated garage.

The interiors are finished to a superb standard and amount to just shy of 20,000 sq ft. There are seven bedrooms — including the incredible main suite which is located on the ground floor (with a secret staircase to the first floor concealed through a cupboard), two child rooms, plus four guest suites — all with their own sitting rooms.

Rupert Sweeting from Knight Frank notes that it ‘is a fantastic family house that is ideal for entertaining,’ which is easy to see through the four large reception rooms which flow into the other, and the family-style kitchen/breakfast room.

The gardens and grounds that surround Compton Bassett House are just as mesmerising, and are made up of a landscaped walled garden, a pavilion, tennis court, football pitch, temple, paddocks, water feature, plus parklands and woodlands — all in all which amount to 71.5 acres which ‘enchanted’ the current owners with ‘their magic.’

The Williamses’ final words on Compton Bassett House fully encapsulate the style of property that is is: ‘It is most definitely a family friendly house that deserves to have much more laughter and joy within its beautiful walls,’ say Robbie and Ayda. ‘We hope the incoming purchaser will enjoy just as much as we have.’

It’s safe to say that we’re loving angels Compton Bassett House, instead…

Compton Bassett House is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £6.75 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Compton Bassett: What you need to know

Location: A village in Wiltshire at the foothills of the North Downes, approximately 9 miles from Chippenham, 12 miles from Marlow and 24 miles from Bath. There are rail services from Chippenham Railway Station to London Paddington.

Atmosphere: Friendly, local community with fantastic shopping, restaurant and leisure facilities in the surrounding area. The village is home to the pub The White Horse Inn,

Things to do: The market town of Malborough has a fantastic range of independent and boutique shops and restaurants and slightly further afield is the Georgian city of Bath for museums, theatre and music festivals.

Schools: Cherhill C of E Primary School and Priestley Primary School are both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted and there are a number of fantastic private schools in the area including St Mary’s Calne and Malborough College.

