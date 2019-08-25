Is Rutland the best-value county in England? Five properties which suggest exactly that

The areas around Stamford and Rutland are full of some of the prettiest homes in Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire at prices which would be scarcely believable a little further west or south. Here's our pick of some of the best for sale right now.

This 16th century home in a village on the outskirts of Peterborough has been totally overhauled by the present owner.

There are seven bedrooms, six reception rooms and vast amounts of character plus several outbuildings that could easily be converted, subject to planning permission.

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details about this property.

Stamford is full of handsome townhouses, but it’s still rare to see one as fine as this up for sale.

It’s a six-bedroom home in St Mary’s Place, Grade II*-listed, and immaculate inside and out.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stunning waterside location on Rutland Water is for sale in this two-acre property.

It’s a single-storey home in a couple of acres of land with uninterrupted views — and there’s permission secured to build as well.

For sale with Country & Equestrian. See more pictures and details about this property.

A wonderful eight-bedroom home for sale, with everything you would add to a 21st century wishlist, from media room and dressing room in the master suite to a wine cellar and even a separate laundry room.

It’s also in a wonderful setting: Rushton is a classic Northamptonshire village with a pub, church and cricket on the green.

For sale with King West. See more pictures and details about this property.

An early 17th century farmhouse set back from the village high street, this beautiful place has seven bedrooms, four reception rooms and almost nine acres of land.

This is more than just a house, however: therre are paddocks, stables and store rooms that make it ideal for those seeking an equestrian home.

For sale with Norton Rickett. See more pictures and details about this property.