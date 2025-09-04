A 1,000-acre Scottish estate for sale with a 500-year-old tower at its heart
Corsindae Estate in Aberdeenshire offers grand living in beautiful countryside, and vast swathes of Scotland to call your own.
‘Contrary to popular belief, many of today’s buyers aren’t necessarily seeking vast acreages, although features such as coastal or loch-side access and a sense of wilderness are increasingly sought after,’ says Luke French of Savills in Edinburgh. He cites the example of a recent off-market sale on the Sutherland coast, where 60% of interest came from European buyers. The estate was eventually acquired by a French family who are regular visitors to Scotland.
Those who missed out might well be tempted by Mr French's latest property: the secluded, 1,080-acre Corsindae Estate in Aberdeenshire, for which Savills seek ‘offers over £4.4m’.
Set amid rolling hills and rich farmland against the backdrop of the Bennachie Hills, the estate lies between the villages of Sauchen and Midmar, some 14 miles equidistant from Inverurie on the River Don and Banchory on the Dee.
The castle-like Corsindae House sits snugly within landscaped grounds that include expansive lawns, specimen trees, a walled garden and ancient woodland, all of which provide a high degree of privacy. To the west lies a loch, a haven for wildlife, with an island accessible by rowing boat and a small hexagonal grass-roofed cabin.
Inside, the house offers comfortable and spacious accommodation on four levels, including five fine reception rooms, six bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Highlights include two grand, interconnected, first-floor drawing-rooms, which together form an expansive space with magnificent views across the gardens, loch and the surrounding countryside.
Originally granted by Seton of Gordon to the second Lord Forbes in 1450, the estate centres on the Category B-listed Corsindae House, the oldest part of which was a modest tower house, completed in 1484 and rebuilt on a three-storey L-plan in the 16th century; a laundry wing was added at the rear in the 1600s.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
In 1727, the Forbes family sold Corsindae to Lord Braco of the Duff family, who reimagined the house in the Queen Anne style. In the early 1800s, William Duff added the east wing, turret and entrance gates. Soon afterwards, the rounded west wing was built, thereby doubling the size of the drawing room, and the roof of the house was raised to create a service wing.
In 1928, the present owner’s father, Laurence Fyffe, inherited the estate at the age of eight. His father, then Bishop of Rangoon, was unable to live at Corsindae and, in the early 1930s, the family sold the estate to Thomas Innes of Learny, who never lived there either.
The Fyffe family continued to visit every summer and, when Innes announced plans to partially demolish the house, they bought the estate back in 1944. Fyffe and his wife, Cynthia, made Corsindae their permanent home in 1953, and set about restoring the house, which was harled and painted white to unify the appearance of the various stonework additions.
The present owner was brought up there and returned with his wife in 1989, since when they have raised their family and managed the farm and estate.
The Corsindae Estate is for sale at offers over £4.4 million — see more details.
-
-
Reimagining the past: A panel discussion with Vaughan
At Focus/25 later this month, Vaughan will host an inspiring talk at which leading names in antiques and interiors will explain why understanding the past is vital to designing for the future.
By Country Life Published
-
Gravetye Manor review: The Elizabethan country house hotel surrounded by historic gardens of national importance
In the 1950s, Gravetye Manor and its famous garden was converted into one of the first ever country house hotels.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
Queen Anne architecture with 21st century flair in a country house that's on the market for the first time in almost 70 years
Patrick Brompton Hall is grand, charming, quirky and fun — and it's looking for a new family to take it on. Toby Keel takes a look inside.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A fantastical house where the young Lewis Carroll lived is up for sale, complete with endless curious touches that could have come straight from Wonderland
The Old Hall in Ripon was family home of Lewis Carroll during several of his formative years. Toby Keel takes a look.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Five beautiful country homes which show what can be done with a property that escapes the notice of the Listed Building inspectors
The listed building system does a wonderful job of protecting some of Britain's most wonderful houses — but it's fascinating to see what can happen to a lovely country house when the usual restrictions that come with listed status don't apply.
By Arabella Youens Published
-
Five magnificent homes for sale, from Highland escape to a 17th century school, as seen in Country Life
We take a look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A castle that's 'a masterpiece of the baronial revival' with 17 bedrooms, breathtaking gardens and its own miniature railway
Majestic, imposing, graceful, romantic... Ayton Castle is the very picture of
By Toby Keel Published
-
'One of the finest houses in Cheshire' blends Georgian architecture, modern exoticism and space to park your helicopter
Penny Churchill looks inside Stretton Hall, an exceptional house for sale
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Splendid isolation at four gorgeous properties for sale around the world
For those craving a home that offers a true escape from the world, some wonderful properties are on the market right now. Here's our pick of some of the finest — ideal for nature lovers, those in search of tranquility and Bond villains alike.
By Toby Keel Published
-
The market for super-prime houses in England's biggest millionaire's playground is booming — and this £10m example is one of the best
Whirley Hall is a 17th century building that's a perfect example of how 21st century updates can transform an old home almost beyond recognition.
By Penny Churchill Published