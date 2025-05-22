Re-lighthouse my fire: This secluded Scottish lighthouse conversion with views of the Old Man of Hoy could be your new home
Holborn Head Lighthouse in Scrabster, Caithness, is B-listed and — best of all — comes with a cosy studio in its former fog-horn shed.
Do you ever feel all at sea? Perhaps what’s missing in your life is a place to call home. How about a historic lighthouse, then — the B-listed Holborn Head Lighthouse has been renovated into a cosy home, which could be your guiding light in even the stormiest of times. The three-bedroom house in Scrabster, Caithness, is now on the market through Galbraith for offers over £450,000 and is ideal for those who like heights, dislike people and are partial to a sporadic splattering of salty sea spray.
The Stevenson lighthouse looks over Scrabster beach — which is much nicer looking than it is sounding — and towards Dunnet Head, Orkney and the Old Man of Hoy. Phiddy Robertson of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, says the property retains ‘all the historic interest and charm of the original lighthouse, while adding modern conveniences’.
The secluded lighthouse offers the perfect opportunity to get away from it all. As a city dweller myself, I view its remote location with a potent, all-encompassing envy that makes me rethink my life choices. Constructed in 1862, it was permanently discontinued for practical use in 2003, and the building was purchased by the current owners in 2006. The former lighthouse keepers’ flats and tower, which has kept its original ladder staircases and brass fittings, have been converted. Additional insulation, underfloor heating and window openings have been added and solid oak and Caithness flagstone pay homage to the natural surroundings throughout.
The three storey tower is the standout of the property. It has an office on its first level, a room with hatch access to an external walkway on the second, and the former lens dome on the level above. The warning light that once saved the lives of sailors bound for northernmost Scotland has been removed, and the room is now an outlook and observatory.
The grounds extend to around 1.1 acres and are enclosed by entirely unnecessary, neat stone walls — which would be perfect for keeping people out, if there were in fact any around at all in the first place. The gardens lie, for the most part, to the north of the house and include a BBQ area and viewpoint. But the best part of all? Perfect for a visit from a loud-mouthed relative that you’d prefer to stash out of earshot, the property’s small garden studio. It’s a cosy fully independent hideaway that Foghorn Leghorn would have jumped at the chance to live in due to its former life as the lighthouse’s fog-horn shed. I say...
Holborn Head Lighthouse is on the market with Galbraith.
Lotte is Country Life's Digital Writer. Before joining in 2025, she was checking commas and writing news headlines for The Times and The Sunday Times as a sub-editor. She got her start in journalism at The Fence where she was best known for her Paul Mescal coverage. She reluctantly lives in noisy south London, a far cry from her wholesome Kentish upbringing.
