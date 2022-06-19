Seven absolutely gorgeous country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our pick of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past week or so is genuinely sumptuous.

The Pavilion is a spectacular transformation of a contemporary modern house, to create a striking home built in classical architectural style.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A location in Morwenstow, on the Hartland Cornwall Heritage Coast just north of Bude, might initially seem to be the main attraction of this property, but the 16th-century farmhouse is huge and pretty, and has been described as ‘one of the most interesting and picturesque old houses in Cornwall.’

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Alden House is a classic Regency house, beautifully restored throughout, with outbuildings, a cottage, lovely grounds — and a lift concealed behind a mirrored door.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Eynsham Mill is a beautiful old mill house in a tranquil setting of over 90 acres, with six bedrooms and four reception rooms in the 5.774sq ft main house, plus two cottages and a number of outbuildings.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Just outside Ascot, Silwood Farmhouse is an unusual T-shaped property set in 2.45 acres of unspoilt woodland, featuring modern interiors, seven bedrooms and an indoor pool.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

The Priory is a historic and beautiful Grade II*-listed home that’s full of ancient beams and panelling, original floors and fireplaces, and fascinating nooks and crannies.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

In the village of Garsington you’ll find this six-bedroom, elegant stone-built detached house that’s on the market for the first time in over half a century.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details for this property.