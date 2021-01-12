Seven glorious country houses for sale at £2.5 million, from lakeside homes to a vast Jacobean mansion

Toby Keel takes a look at what £2.5 million can buy you across the country.

The architects of this house in Studland — a village on the tip of the Isle of Purbeck — took great care to make the most of the sea views when they created this five-bedroom place in 1998. It’s very well-appointed as well, with a daringly modern kitchen by Poggenpohl that has to be seen.

But as well as the house, the spectacular local area is a huge attraction for those looking to buy here. The heathland and beaches of the surrounding nature reserve are breathtaking, while Corfe Castle and Swanage are just a few minutes away.

For sale with Corbens. See more pictures and details about this property.

An extraordinary opportunity to buy a 14-bedroom Jacobean mansion (also pictured top) with stables, manege, two cottages and award-winning gardens, situated a couple of miles from Mold.

The agents suggest it could become a country house hotel, but it would also make a majestic country home.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details about this property.

This five-bedroom home on Lake Windermere is situated on the southern half of the lake, between Bowness and Newby Bridge. It’s a 1930s house that was practically rebuilt when it was updated at the turn of the millennium.

The big draw, of course, is the lake itself: the house has terraced gardens which run down to the water’s edge where there is a beach, paved slipway and a private jetty.

For sale with Hackney & Leigh. See more pictures and details about this property.

A grand, seven-bedroom house for sale in Clifton that has been immaculately restored, and wonderfully decorated in what we very much suspect are some of Farrow & Ball’s finest shades.

Original period details are still present throughout — fireplaces, ceiling roses and sash windows with working shutters — while the kitchen/diner is a real highlight with its french windows, skylight and Aga.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

This eight-bedroom country house in the heart of the Northumberland National Park is set out in the countryside, but lies not far from Alnwick and Morpeth. It’s originally Georgian but with Victorian additions, and is a blend of old school charm with modern features — not least the glass wall looking onto the indoor pool.

As well as the main house there are also three self-catering properties within the 3.5 acres — one a converted barn, one a converted stable block and the third a modern bolthole with its own sauna and hot tub.

For sale with Finest Properties. See more pictures and details about this property.

For a real touch of Country Life within London, this detached, four-bedroom house in Putney seems to tick all the boxes.

It’s spacious, charming and light, with a large garden that includes a huge studio — ideal for those wanting a good work-from-home space.

For sale with Chestertons. See more pictures and details about this property.

There’s almost a surfeit of wow-factor at this immaculate country house near Dalrymple, a Georgian building with five bedrooms on a piece of land that stretches down to the River Doon.

The period features, the home gym (complete with sauna) and the grounds that include a cottage and a tennis court. Honestly, though, we’d imagine most potential buyers will be sold the moment they see the chequered black-and-white hallway floor.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.