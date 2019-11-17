Seven magnificent country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

This week's round-up looks at a magical house in Suffolk, a sophisticated Devon home and a charming Welsh retreat.

Monmouthshire cottage within commuting distance of Bristol, Cardiff or Hereford. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, large kitchen with an Aga & walk-in larder, two reception rooms, garage & third-of-an-acre garden.

A striking four bedroom country house occupying the most exceptional rural setting together with outbuildings and grounds approaching five acres.

An elegant Grade II Listed Georgian townhouse in the sought-after Pallants at the heart of Chichester.

An exceptionally interesting and historic Grade II-Listed riverside home in Canterbury, set in an exquisite garden and with a superb suite of formal reception rooms, generous bedrooms and family living spaces.

An iconic, recently-built clifftop home capturing a breathtaking panorama of the sea and coastline. Giving 6,000 square feet of luxury living together with excellent garaging and lawned gardens.

An exceptional Listed Grade II barn conversion located at the foot of the South Downs, within the beautiful South Downs National Park, enjoying breathtaking views over the Amberley Wildbrooks nature reserve.

Contemporary country home completed in 2008 with a long sweeping driveway through the wonderful surrounding countryside. 3 reception rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, stables and tack room, separate 1 bedroom guest studio with further bathroom, extensive garaging, formal gardens, fenced paddocks, wild flower banks and a naturally fed lake complex with water source heat pump.

