Five truly wonderful homes, as seen in Country Life

Our round-up includes a fabulous period home in Cheshire and a spectacular house on the edges of Petworth.

Sympathetically restored gem in a glorious rural setting. 2 reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, separate 2 bedroom cottage, barn, stores, garaging, former mill workings, mature gardens and grounds, extensive lake, woodland and paddock grazing.

A stunning period country house, Listed Grade II, occupying a prime location close to the centre of the village amongst extensive grounds and with potential for further development.

Available for the first time in over 60 years, this Grade II* listed house within 10 acres of grounds near Petworth represents one of the most notable homes in the town. 6 reception rooms including double-height dining room and ornate drawing room, 9 bedrooms, 7 bath/shower rooms (3 en suite), the house benefits from stunning views of the South Downs.

Grade II* listed architectural masterpiece, dating from 1680 and occupying stunning gardens of about half an acre. 5 reception rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and extensive parking.

These two properties benefit from views overlooking Battersea Park and are within close proximity to St. Thomas’s school. 4 reception rooms, 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, cinema, gym, lift, patio/terrace and garden.

