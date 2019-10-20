Seven properties fresh to the market, as seen in Country Life

This week's round-up includes everything from a mews in London to a country mansion with its own ballroom.

Attractive over-55s apartment with generous period proportions and its own private terrace. 1 reception room, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, private parking and communal gardens.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Magnificent Grade II listed restored wing of Rangemore Hall. 3 reception rooms including a grand ballroom, 6 bedrooms, leisure complex with heated indoor swimming pool, 1 bedroom apartment, boathouse, 2 lakes and parkland setting. Furniture could be made available by negotiation.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

An elegant family home in Battersea offering over 1,800 sq. ft. of accommodation. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 reception rooms.

For sale with Hamptons International. See more pictures and details about this property.

This well presented house in SW11 was renovated five years ago, is spread across three floors and is in excess of 1,620 sq. ft.4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 reception room.

For sale with Hamptons International. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stylish house near Hyde Park with a garage and roof terrace, offers luxurious modern living on a traditional cobbled mews.3 bedrooms, 1 reception room, 2 bathrooms

For sale with Hamptons International. See more pictures and details about this property.

A double-fronted detached house in Battersea offering over 2,500 sq. ft. of space, with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 reception rooms.

For sale with Hamptons International. See more pictures and details about this property.

Duplex apartment for over 55s with private front door and generous period proportions in prime town location. 1 reception room, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, private parking and communal gardens.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.