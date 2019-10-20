Trending:

Country houses for sale

Seven properties fresh to the market, as seen in Country Life

This week's round-up includes everything from a mews in London to a country mansion with its own ballroom.

Wiltshire — £450,000

Attractive over-55s apartment with generous period proportions and its own private terrace. 1 reception room, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, private parking and communal gardens.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Staffordshire — £1,650,000

Magnificent Grade II listed restored wing of Rangemore Hall. 3 reception rooms including a grand ballroom, 6 bedrooms, leisure complex with heated indoor swimming pool, 1 bedroom apartment, boathouse, 2 lakes and parkland setting. Furniture could be made available by negotiation.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

London — £1,325,000

An elegant family home in Battersea offering over 1,800 sq. ft. of accommodation. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 reception rooms.

For sale with Hamptons International. See more pictures and details about this property.

London — £1,650,000

This well presented house in SW11 was renovated five years ago, is spread across three floors and is in excess of 1,620 sq. ft.4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 reception room.

For sale with Hamptons International. See more pictures and details about this property.

London — £3,650,000

A stylish house near Hyde Park with a garage and roof terrace, offers luxurious modern living on a traditional cobbled mews.3 bedrooms, 1 reception room, 2 bathrooms

For sale with Hamptons International. See more pictures and details about this property.

London — £6,000pcm

A double-fronted detached house in Battersea offering over 2,500 sq. ft. of space, with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 reception rooms.

For sale with Hamptons International. See more pictures and details about this property.

Wiltshire — £525,000

Duplex apartment for over 55s with private front door and generous period proportions in prime town location. 1 reception room, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, private parking and communal gardens.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.