Seven stupendous country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

One of the south of England's greatest houses is among the treasures for sale via Country Life this week.

A magnificent Grade II* listed Palladian mansion with stunning far reaching views, Phythouse is ‘one of the finest privately-owned country houses in the South of England’, according to the agents. And while that’s a big claim, it’s hard not to agree.

The house, constructed of local Chilmark stone, and sits in an elevated position surrounded by immaculate lawns, below which delightful mature parkland and farmland slopes gently down into the valley below.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II* listed house on the site of a former fortified manor house.

There is a moat (an ancient scheduled monument), a tennis court, outbuildings and over 24 acres of gardens and paddocks.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

St Leonard’s Grange is immaculately restored historic Grade II listed family house set in just under 11 acres of gardens and grounds with a romantic backdrop of a 13th century chapel ruin.

This highly attractive house has over 6,000 sq ft of space, all thoughtfully laid out with generous entertaining rooms. Outside, there is large swimming pool, tennis courts, stables, paddocks and more.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

An ‘exquisite Georgian landmark home’, say the agents of this magnificent waterside house half a mile from Twickenham station, with gardens that run down to the banks of the Thames.

This late 17th century home with nine bedrooms is on the market for just the second time in a century.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Malthouse Farm is an extremely well presented period Farmhouse with far reaching country views in desirable country location. Private grounds and stunning gardens surround the main house.

The property dates back to around 1850, yet — unusually — is not listed, giving plenty of scope to make changes. Not that you would need to: both house and grounds — of 4.6 acres — have evidently been cherished.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

One of the most renowned Cornish estates’ is up for sale for just the second time in its centuries-long history, offering 234 acres with a superb manor house at its centre.

There is also a pair of lodge houses, woodland, lakes and more in this home just a few miles from Truro and the North Cornwall coast.

Recommended videos for you

For sale with Carter Jonas. See more pictures and details for this property.

Cheddon Corner is a juxtaposition of Georgian elegance and stylish interior design in this exceptional family home.

The house is nestled in established and private gardens with ancillary accommodation, swimming pool and outbuildings.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.