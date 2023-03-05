Seven superb country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our look at the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past week or so, including a Georgian gem in Gillingham.

Carpenters Cottage is a delightful Cotswold stone cottage believed to date back to the 17th century.

This three-bedroom home is in the village of Little Barrington, four miles from Burford.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II* listed medieval house set in over six acres, including the remains of a moat and far reaching countryside views.

There is over 5,400 sq ft of space, including six bedrooms and four reception rooms.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

A four-bedroom home in the village of Rotherfield Greys, near Henley-on-Thames, sitting in almost 10 acres of land.

There are all sorts of interesting features — including an Indian slate tiled floor that runs through to the conservatory dining room and kitchen — and permission is in place to add a snug and study, among other things.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A delightful home dating to the turn of the 19th century, in an elevated position above the river Rother and within the South Downs National Park.

Renovated in 2006 and with plenty of space — not least in the charming drawing room, which is approximately 25 ft by 22 ft.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

This truly beautiful Georgian home near Gillingham, Dorset — not to be confused with Gillingham, Kent — is set well back off a quiet, no-through lane in a setting looking out over beautiful and unspoilt countryside.

There are beautifully proportioned rooms, high ceilings and tall sash windows that take in the vista across the formal gardens towards the unspoilt Stour Valley.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A 16th century home of enormous charm, with a late 20th century kitchen extensio designed by the highly regarded architect Ian Adam-Smith.

There are five bedrooms in total, two of them on the second floor — ideal for teenagers needing a little space from the rest of the family.

Recommended videos for you

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A 3,500sq ft house in the Surrey Hills, with beautiful views and delightful gardens.

There are five bedrooms, five reception rooms and a separate annexe – ideal as home office or home gym

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.