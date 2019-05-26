Seven truly incredible properties for sale, as seen in Country Life

A vast estate in Dorset and one of London's grandest townhouses have come to the market, plus wonderful homes in Sussex and Guernsey.

A characterful farmhouse, Listed Grade II, with the benefit of woodland, pasture and adjacent barns and outbuildings.

Exceptionally restored country house, 4 reception rooms, office, 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, coach house, outbuildings, lodge cottage, beautifully landscaped gardens and grounds, tennis court and pasture fields.

Charming 4 bedroom home set in beautiful gardens and situated moments from Windsor Great Park. 3/4 reception rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, detached garage and games rooms, garden house, swimming pool, pool house and 3 stables.

Classic white stucco fronted trophy house with double fronted mews house at the rear. 7 reception rooms, bespoke Kaizen kitchen (1 of 4 kitchens), 8 en suite bedrooms, self-contained flat/staff bedroom, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, gym, sauna and steam room, lift, double garage, off-street parking, landscaped garden terrace.

A 1,702-acre estate including farms, watercress beds, residential dwellings, commercial propertyand productive agricultural land. Agricultural holdings on long and short-term agricultural tenancies, 7 farmhouses,11 cottages, 6 farmsteads and woodland plus range ofdevelopment opportunities.

Inspirational property combining luxurious finishes and international influences; an outstanding home with panoramic sea and island views. 3 reception rooms, 4 en suite bedrooms, 1 further bedroom, 1 further bathroom, study, snooker room, cocktail bar, guest annexe, wine cellar, quadruple garage, greenhouse and stunning gardens.

4 reception rooms, 9 bedrooms, lodge, bungalow, cottage, coach house, garaging, stores, greenhouses, stable, formal gardens, parkland, woodland and pasture.

