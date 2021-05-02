Seven utterly charming and wonderfully grand houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our round-up of some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life includes a lovely thatched cottage in Suffolk, and much more.

Lilford Hall Estate is the epitome of historic architecture in a parkland setting, a 32,406 sq ft Grade I-listed Jacobean manor house on the River Nene, in 317 acres of land.

For sale with Savills.

A Grade II-listed, 19th century, seven-bedroom house with gated driveway, over 5000 sq ft of space, approximately 0.36 acres of enclosed garden and within walking distance of the amenities of Towcester.

For sale with Michael Graham.

Delightful Grade II listed farmhouse with two holiday let cottages set in beautiful grounds of about 2 acres backing onto woodland.

For sale with Fenn Wright via OnTheMarket.

An impressive manor house with great presence, set in secluded gardens with a separate cottage and substantial outbuilding.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket.

A landmark Grade II* period home sits in Much Hadham, one of Hertfordshire’s most favoured villages, offering an abundance of charm and character with grand reception areas.

For sale with Savills.

A six bedroom country house, in part 17th century, with a detached double garage with home office above, a heated swimming pool with spa, and stables.

For sale with Michael Graham.

A highly individual four bedroom detached family home with a superb land holding of 41 acres and in an exceptional location.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket.