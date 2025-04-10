Sip your morning tea where Churchill once paced, as his former Pimlico home comes up for sale
The five-bedroom flat in Eccleston Square offers ‘historical gravitas and modern comfort’ in a leafy pocket of London.
If you’re looking for a home with political and historical pedigree, you don’t get much better than this five-bedroom residence in a sought-after pocket of Pimlico, London.
Located on the lower ground and ground floor of a grand period property, Sir Winston Churchill called it ‘home’ during his early political career.
One of Britain’s most revered leaders, Churchill lived at 34 Eccleston Square from 1909 to 1913. A newly-wed at the time, it’s where Diana and Randolph, his first two children, were born. During his time there, Churchill was made Home Secretary in 1910 and appointed First Lord of the Admiralty in 1911.
He went on to become Prime Minister and lead the nation to victory in the Second World War.
‘Marked by a prestigious blue plaque, this property offers the unique chance to own a home that was once a part of Churchill’s extraordinary life and legacy,’ says Hamptons, which is selling the apartment for £6,500,000.
The flat boasts plenty of historical details, with high ceilings, delicate cornicing, grand fireplaces, and large sash windows. Nowhere captures this charm more than the dining and reception rooms as you walk into the home.
But step towards the rear and you’ll find a glossy and modern kitchen, family room, extensive utility room, and a bedroom. Plus, two roof terraces which have ‘alfresco dining’ written all over them (in the warmer months).
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
This is an ‘upside down’ home, where the bulk of the bedrooms (four) are on the lower ground floor. Three of these bedrooms have walk-in wardrobes and two also have en-suite bathrooms. There’s a third bathroom and a courtyard on this floor too.
But if the two terraces and courtyard don’t quite cut it, there’s coveted access to Eccleston Square opposite, which has more than three acres of landscaped gardens for residents only and, perhaps more unusually, a tennis court.
The flat is pretty unbeatable for connectivity. It’s located just moments from London Victoria railway station, where there’s the Underground, National Rail and Gatwick Express as well as local buses.
But if you prefer to stay closer to home, there’s all the sophisticated boutiques and restaurants of Belgravia, Chelsea and Pimlico on your doorstep.
And if you want to follow in Churchill’s footsteps, it’s just less than half an hour’s walk to the Houses of Parliament (according to Google).
‘This stunning five-bedroom flat at 34 Eccleston Square isn't just a luxurious residence — it's a slice of Churchill's legacy! Imagine sipping your morning tea where the great man himself once paced, plotting the future of the nation. With its blue plaque proudly displayed, this property offers a unique blend of historical gravitas and modern comfort,’ says Sean Williams, associate director, Hamptons Pimlico and Westminster.
‘With 143 years left on the lease, this is a rare chance to not just buy a home, but to become the custodian of a piece of London's rich tapestry. Who knows, maybe some of Churchill's legendary wit and wisdom still lingers in these historic walls!’
The home is for sale with Hamptons for £6,500,000. For more information and pictures, click here
-
Live a life of Tudor fancy in this five-bedroom London home with links to Cardinal Wolsey and Henry VIII
Fans of Wolf Hall rejoice, as a rare chance to own a Tudor home inside the M25 comes to market.
By James Fisher Published
-
Murder, intrigue and 'the magic of a bygone era' at this eight-bedroom home set in 25 acres of Devon countryside
Upcott Barton is a family home steeped in history and comes with more than 5,000sq ft of living space.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
The 'best places to live' ranking that lists all 1,447 towns, cities and large villages in England and Wales — who is this year's winner?
Redbourn has been named the best place to live in the country.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
A six-bedroom house in Wales with estuary views and some gloriously fun interiors
Brynymor House is somehow more beautiful on the inside than the outside.
By James Fisher Published
-
Number of international buyers of UK property reaches record low
A mix of economic uncertainty and tax changes are stemming the flow of overseas house hunters, according to Hamptons estate agents.
By James Fisher Published
-
Five grand rural homes for sale, as seen in Country Life
We take a look at some of the finest homes to come to market via Country Life this week.
By Toby Keel Published
-
The treehouse of your dreams is for sale, and it even comes with a country house
Buy the treehouse, get the country pile free.
By James Fisher Published
-
Harts House: A home straight out of a fairytale for sale in Kent
We try not to use cliché too often, but sometimes only cliché will do.
By James Fisher Published