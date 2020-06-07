Six fine homes from the suburbs to the south coast, as seen in Country Life

This week's round-up includes a forever house in Sussex and a smattering of places in south west London, some for sale and some available for rental.

Built in 2017, this quality contemporary designed property offers excellent family accommodation. Located in a private cul de sac with wonderful views over open land.

An extensive house near Chichester of over 6,600 square feet surrounded by gardens and grounds of some 5 acres including hard tennis court.

The house is just to the northwest of the city within easy reach of good local schools, Chichester Harbour and the South Downs National Park.

A three bedroom house set in the heart of Wimbledon yet within walking distance of Wimbledon town centre and the underground station.

A well presented family home with plenty of space set over three floors in a sought-after residential location of prime properties overlooking Wimbledon Park

An attractive Edwardian family home in a sought after location offering generous reception, family, entertaining space and a south-west facing garden.

A beautifully presented flat occupying the ground floor of a house in a small cul-de-sac. Offering a contemporary kitchen/dining/reception which opens onto a large terrace at the rear

