Six of the best country houses for sale right now, as seen in Country Life

Our round-up this week is an astonishing collection of gems, with magnificent houses in Kent and Cheshire plus a breathtakingly pretty house in Herefordshire.

A most impressive and substantial detached Georgian-style residence set on the edge of Painters Forstal, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

An exquisite residential estate in a prime rural Cheshire location. In recent years, Ash House has been renovated and remodelled to an exceptional standard of design and quality. 6 reception rooms, 4 bedroom suites, 1 further bedroom, home office, extensive leisure facilities including a gym, steam room, spa area, swimming pool and tennis court, extensive garaging, award-winning gardens and grounds.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Elegant Grade II listed late Georgian country house in a commanding position with superb accommodation, overlooking uninterrupted southerly views of attractive countryside. 6 reception rooms, 10 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, outbuildings and formal gardens.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

An exquisitely-refurbished Georgian country house occupying a dominant location in the centre of its seven acres, and commanding a glorious outlook to three aspects. Magnificent mature trees, walled garden, coach house and stables.

For sale with Maurice Bricknell. See more pictures and details about this property.

Exquisitely restored Grade II* listed Queen Anne residence on the Staffordshire/Derbyshire border. 3 reception rooms, master bedroom suite with dressing room, 6 further bedrooms, media room, hard tennis court, range of outbuildings, 3 garages and gardens. A further 2.55 acres available by separate negotiation.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Well-designed modern house in an exceptional setting. 4 reception rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, cinema room, studio, indoor swimming pool, tennis court, 2 bedroom cottage, garaging, gardens, woodland, pasture and streams.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.