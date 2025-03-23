Six charming homes up for sale, including one dubbed 'one of the most picturesque in Dorset', as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A Grade II*-listed country house of 'exceptional craftsmanship and architectural significance', that features in Pevsner's The Buildings of England.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

It's been a court house and a manor house over the centuries, but today it is a six-bedroom home of almost 5,000sq ft, with great equestrian facilities.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

(Image credit: Savills)

In a village just outside Petworth, this wonderful old home has endless charm, landscaped gardens, seven bedrooms and much more.

(Image credit: Savills)

There are 28 acres of land here which take in a modern stableyard and several other outbuildings — and there's even a field that's currently home to a field of alpacas.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

A 15th century barn that's been massively extended and modernised to create an impressive home with wonderful views.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

The open-plan living space is at the heart of this home,

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A Georgian manor house and small estate of just over 40 acres, with lawns, terraces, parkland and a grand sense of seclusion.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Inside the house is boldly and attractively refurbished — and the whole thing is close to one of the prettiest rural villages in the county.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

(Image credit: Savills)

Classic thatched cottage beauty (it's 'one of the most picturesque houses in Dorset', the agents say) meets space and grandeur at this home near Sturminster Newton — and that's not an easy combination to find.

(Image credit: Savills)

The house comes with fishing rights on the River Stour, plus paddocks, courtyard and a couple of converted barns which bring in some rental income.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

(Image credit: Hamptons)

A modern house built in neo-Georgian-style, giving an ideal blend of elegant architecture and modern gloss.

(Image credit: Hamptons)

The case in point — and arguably the highlight — is the large living area with bi-fold doors opening out onto the terrace and swimming pool. Bliss.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details for this property.