Six of the finest country houses for sale in Sussex, from £450,000 to £4 million

Whether you're after a charming cottage or an estate with a 12-bedroom house and a couple of hundred acres, our list has something to please.

The Downs between Worthing and Petworth is where you’ll find the charming town of Storrington, location of this converted 19th century convent with gorgeous gardens.

The house is a mish-mash of styles having been added to, extended and restored over the years as it’s become a large, comfortable and truly beautiful four-bedroom house in a blissful setting.

Highkettle Barn is a fine barn conversion a few miles to the east of Chichester which was converted around 25 years ago, and is a bright, characterful family home.

There are all sorts of well-thought-out touches — a British racing green Aga in the kitchen, beams in the ceilings and so on — in a three-bedroom property that is split across a two-storey main building and a separate annexe, with the latter serving as self-contained accommodation if needed.

There’s an exotic design flair about this centuries-old cottage in a famously-pretty East Sussex village, with original features — such as the inglenook fireplace — working well alongside the dark paint palette used by the present owners.

As well as the three-bedroom cottage, the house also has wonderful gardens which also house a separate office cabin with power, light and a vaulted ceiling. https://media.onthemarket.com/properties/8099494/1269996560/image-8-1024×1024.jpg

Willards Hill is a small estate roughly half-way between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings which offers a four-bedroom farmhouse, a two-bedroom cottage and all manner of other buildings, plus 118 acres of land.

It’s the sort of place that’s a dream for sporty types looking for an idyllic spot to get away from the world: there’s a games barn with a full-size snooker table and an outdoor pool, as well as a lake, woodland and a workshop.

A couple of miles from one of West Sussex’s most charming towns is this semi-detached cottage at a very affordable price, the sort of place that escapees from London dream of finding.

It’s beautifully decorate inside in a clean, unfussy style with a large garden and fine views across the South Downs.

Grand and sumptuous, the home at the heart of the Maybanks Estate is a 12-bedroom country house that oozes individual charm — even the garage is clad in Wisteria.

The estate comes with 273 acres of land — though the owners will split into lots — that take in everything from stables and a tennis court to outbuildings with planning permission for conversion into homes.

