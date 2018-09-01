Six glorious country houses, perfect for horse lovers

Katie Honey picks out estates equipped with state of the art equestrian facilities in addition to their beautiful period mansions.

A Victorian country house in beautiful countryside between Badlesmere and Throwley Forstal, The Old Rectory dates back to 1872 and incorporates thoughtfully preserved traditional features, including original shutters and other period detailing. There are four elegant reception rooms and six bedrooms, all with high ceilings and tall windows.

Clipped hedging and mature shrubs line the perimeter of the house, leading into the property’s vineyard.

The superb equestrian offering includes a 20m by 40m (66ft by 131ft) indoor school and an Olympic-size outdoor arena, as well as numerous stables and more than 20 acres of paddocks.

With outstanding views to Shaftoe Craggs, charming Grangemoor House provides traditional country living and modern convenience. There are four bedrooms and a dual-aspect drawing room overlooking formal gardens.

The 8.66 acres of grounds include a range of outbuildings, a 40m by 20m (131ft by 66ft) sand and rubber-base manège and 7½ acres of well-maintained paddocks.

Located in the peaceful village of Scots Gap, the house is within easy reach of Newcastle, with regular trains from nearby market town Morpeth.

Dating back to 1650, Bobbolds Farm and estate are in the beautiful South Downs National Park, just south of the village of Milland on the border between West Sussex and Hampshire.

The immaculately presented, Grade II-listed country house has been thoughtfully renovated by the current owners to incorporate modern family living.

It now includes six bedrooms, five spacious reception rooms and a recently fitted kitchen. The land extends to about 24 acres, with excellent equestrian facilities, including a floodlit all-weather manège, fenced paddocks and stables, with the potential to convert several of the outbuildings to further stabling.

Set in more than 100 acres of beautiful hilly countryside, but only an hour from central London, Dunsborough Park in Ripley is a fine country estate. The Grade II-listed house has seven bedrooms and five reception rooms, and the kitchen/breakfast room features exposed wooden beams, an island, a double Aga and a larder – perfect for a growing family.

The landscaped gardens that surround the property have been thoughtfully maintained since the 18th century and now include a rose garden and spectacular wild orchard.

An exceptional range of equestrian facilities is laid out to the west of the parkland, with a recently installed 60m by 25m (197ft by 82ft) floodlit manège, 17 stables, two foaling boxes, three moveable stables and two barns.

In pretty country, Winden House is an interesting mix of ‘New England’ style and traditional features, including boarded elevations with sash windows and slate roof.

Just outside the hamlet of Beauworth, the 4,648sq ft property has been beautifully renovated and extended to include eight bedrooms, four reception rooms and a kitchen/breakfast room with double French doors leading out onto the terrace and formal gardens.

Equestrian facilities include two stable yards comprising of a hay store, feed store, tack room and nine stables, together with four main paddocks.

In just over 1½ acres of grounds in Horney Common, Ferndale is approached via a private drive and all 4,500sq ft of the 1950s house is well designed, with six bedrooms and four reception rooms arranged over three floors.

There are excellent equestrian facilities, with four stables, secure tack and equipment rooms and six paddocks (all protected by 24-hour monitored alarm systems), plus a swimming pool, hot tub and sauna for soothing tired muscles.

