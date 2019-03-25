Six magnificent Mediterranean properties for sale, including an island to call your own off the coast of Sicily

We take a look at some of the most beautiful places for sale across the Mediterranean right now, including a stunning opportunity to own an island.

A four-bedroom villa in this Riviera paradise, traditional of design yet with all mod cons.

It sits in a fine, secure location in this beautiful town, and has a sheltered swimming pool.

For sale with Christie’s International. See more pictures and details about this property.

A truly extrarodinary eight-bedroom villa with a secluded feel, but located just a few minutes from Tourlos and Mykonos Town.

The agents describe it as having ‘magazine-worthy’ living spaces and wide-open sea views – it’s hard to disagree.

For sale with Sotheby’s International. See more pictures and details about this property.

The archteypal Amalfi Coast villa for sale, with spectacular views across this famously picturesque town and the sea beyond.

Inside there are high frescoed ceilings and colourful majolica decorations which bring real grandeur to this home.

For sale with Christie’s International. See more pictures and details about this property.

An astonishing opportunity to buy your own 37-acre private island, the Isola delle Femmine on the northern coast of Sicily, close to Palermo.

There’s a fascinating history of this island, while the old watchtower which dominates its skyline could be used as a starting point to build a spectacular home.

For sale with Christie’s International. See more pictures and details about this property.

A six-bedroom villa in Sotogrande, close to the world-famous Valderamma golf club and the polo grounds.

There are delightful gardens and a traditional entrance courtyard complete with palm trees, flowers and a beautiful fountain, while inside this two-storey home there is plenty of light and a particularly beautiful kitchen.

For sale with Luxury Sotogrande. See more pictures and details about this property.

On the southern side of the island of Vis, off the Dalmatian Coast a ferry ride away from Split, is this five-bedroom villa

For sale with Sotheby’s International. See more pictures and details about this property.