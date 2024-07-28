Six of the best homes, islands and estates for sale in Country Life this week, from £1.5 million to £20 million

Here's our pick of the best homes for sale in the magazine this week.

Some houses just have great names. Fox Hollow is one of them. This seven-bedroom home near Windlesham in Surrey is a period delight and approached through wrought-iron gates.

On the inside, however, period charm is combined with modern comfort, the highlight of which is the Tom Howley kitchen/breakfast room (installed in 2023). Amenities are also beautiful gardens of some 2.25 acres and an indoor pool complex.

For sale with Knight Frank and Hamptons. See more pictures and details for this property.

Recommended videos for you

A castellated Tudor-Gothic mansion built in about 1815, Bowland House offers 16 bedrooms over three floors, as well as far-reaching views across sloping parkland.

If you’d like to explore the gardens and grounds, you might need a car, as the property comes with some 5,386 acres, including Caddonhead Moor. A further 2,684 acres is available via separate negotiation.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Listed Grade II, the Old Tile House is a most attractive 17th century home that offers six bedrooms over four floors. Don’t worry, there’s a lift!

The gardens extend to about an acre, but are award-winning, and feature a parterre, knot garden, rose garden, statue garden, laburnum walk and mature trees. Naturally, there’s also a pond that is ‘profuse’ with water lilies.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

For £20 million, you’d expect quite a bang for your buck. The good news is that the residential and farming estate of Walmsgate, in the beautiful Lincolnshire Wolds, delivers.

A principal farmhouse is located in the heart of the estate, and 15 further residential dwellings are included as well. Furthermore the estate comes with 1,829.9 acres of productive arable land, woodland and parkland.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Island klaxon! This 270 acre island, surrounded by the stunning scenery of the west coast, is for sale and includes a three-bedroom farmhouse.

Named Torsa, the island’s name is of Norse origin, meaning ‘Thor’s Island’, and the sale also includes a ruined castle known as Casteal nan Con or the Dogs’ Castle. The island is up for sale for the first time in 85 years.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Very few things scream luxury like a private gate leading directly to the South Downs. Ripsley House offers just such wonders, as well as five bedrooms and three acres.

Dating from 1860, the property is unique to the area of Liphook in terms of design and architecture. Amenities on-site also include a tennis court, a swimming pool and a separate two-bedroom cottage.

For sale with Strutt and Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.