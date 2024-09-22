Six of the best properties for sale in the Cotswolds, as seen in Country Life this week

See our pick of some of the best property to appear on the market via Country Life.

A gracious country house that has undergone recent and extensive refurbishment, Monks Bridge is a picture postcard of rural England (note that church positioned just-so in the background).

Six bedroom suites, a two-bedroom converted coach house, tennis court, and 14 acres of landscaped gardens, grounds and paddocks. Of note: the glorious reception rooms, the wine-tasting cellar and the magnificent staircase hall.

For sale for the first time since 1817, this property near Apperley is a unique opportunity to own an impressive country house in one of Gloucestershire’s most sought-after spots.

Created by the local renowned architect John Collingwood, the property offers up to 28 bedrooms, a wealth of ancillary accommodation and 20 acres. It all requires a bit of modernisation and renovation, but the bones of something special are here.

There’s much to say about the Poulton Hill Estate, so I’ll do my best. A 12,000sq ft main house with eight bedrooms and 360º views of the surrounding 106 acres of gardens and grounds.

But there’s more. Eight of those acres are vineyards, meaning this property produces 12/15,000 bottles of ‘award-winning wine’ each year. Delightful.

Lots of houses are nice and square. This one is nice and round, which is why I like it. It’s even called The Round House. Made out of Cotswold stone and beautifully presented, it was created out of the farmbuildings of nearby Paxford House.

Meticulously designed by a local architect, it’s now a six-bedroom family home that offers five acres of beautifully landscaped gardens, privacy and an outdoor pool.

A charming detached Georgian family home of five bedrooms, sitting in 2.25 acres of Oxfordshire countryside. What more could you want.

The interiors are an immaculate mix of period and modern, with the highlight being the beautiful garden/dining room extension. You need all those windows to appreciate the beautiful gardens.

Down a private lime-tree drive, you’ll Kempsford Manor and The West Wing, a 17th century home near Cirencester that ’embraces English eccentricity’

What does that mean? It means 12 bedrooms, immaculate, modern and bright interiors and 6.87 acres of gardens in the village of Kempsford in the Cotswolds Hills.

