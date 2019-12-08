Six stunning properties at home and away, as seen in Country Life

Caribbean villa or central London townhouse? Or perhaps both? Decisions, decisions...

Strangeways at Goldeneye in Oracabessa, St. Mary, is an enchanting 3-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom villa sitting on a bluff facing the sea. Additional 1-bedroom cottages connected by stone paths lead to the villa and a private swimming patio.

Spectacular modern mansion set in magnificent 31-acre grounds and finished to the highest standards with country club style leisure facilities. 6 reception rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, Moroccan-themed bar, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 2 bedroom annexe, 4g football pitch.

Villa Tamarindo is an exclusive beachfront residence at Holetown, St James, on the West Coast of Barbados, and is the first villa to complete within a new development designed by Larry Warren. The property features expansive open-plan living spaces that have been designed to be flexible, including 2 reception rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, media room, gym/spa, chef’s kitchen, swimming pool and air conditioning.

A substantial stucco house situated on Regents Park Road, conveniently located to Primrose Hill High Street, Regent’s Park and Camden High Street. Reception room, kitchen/dining room, family room, 4 bedrooms (2 en suite), 2 guest cloakrooms, study and garden.

Beautiful modern home with magnificent panoramic view of land and sea situated at Grand View Heights on 1/2 acre of land on elevated ridge. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms (1 en suite), large drawing room with sunken conversation area, dining room, kitchen, utility room, covered patio, courtyard, terrace, small internal garden, two-car garage and large storeroom.

Well-positioned family house within a highly regarded enclave of roads surrounded by Hampstead Heath. 3 reception rooms, kitchen, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 shower rooms, cloakroom, study, private garden and terrace.

