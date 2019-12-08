Trending:

Country houses for sale

Six stunning properties at home and away, as seen in Country Life

Country Life

Caribbean villa or central London townhouse? Or perhaps both? Decisions, decisions...

 

Jamaica — $4,750,000

Strangeways at Goldeneye in Oracabessa, St. Mary, is an enchanting 3-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom villa sitting on a bluff facing the sea. Additional 1-bedroom cottages connected by stone paths lead to the villa and a private swimming patio.

For sale with Coldwell Banker. See more pictures and details about this property.

Essex — Price on application

Spectacular modern mansion set in magnificent 31-acre grounds and finished to the highest standards with country club style leisure facilities. 6 reception rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, Moroccan-themed bar, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 2 bedroom annexe, 4g football pitch.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Barbados — $28,000,000

Villa Tamarindo is an exclusive beachfront residence at Holetown, St James, on the West Coast of Barbados, and is the first villa to complete within a new development designed by Larry Warren. The property features expansive open-plan living spaces that have been designed to be flexible, including 2 reception rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, media room, gym/spa, chef’s kitchen, swimming pool and air conditioning.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

London NW1 — £5,500,000

A substantial stucco house situated on Regents Park Road, conveniently located to Primrose Hill High Street, Regent’s Park and Camden High Street. Reception room, kitchen/dining room, family room, 4 bedrooms (2 en suite), 2 guest cloakrooms, study and garden.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Barbados — $2,500,000

Beautiful modern home with magnificent panoramic view of land and sea situated at Grand View Heights on 1/2 acre of land on elevated ridge. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms (1 en suite), large drawing room with sunken conversation area, dining room, kitchen, utility room, covered patio, courtyard, terrace, small internal garden, two-car garage and large storeroom.

For sale with Caribsurf.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

London NW3 — £4,395,000

Well-positioned family house within a highly regarded enclave of roads surrounded by Hampstead Heath. 3 reception rooms, kitchen, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 shower rooms, cloakroom, study, private garden and terrace.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.