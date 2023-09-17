Six superb country homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

A magnificent 15th century house in Worcestershire and sprawling mansion in Somerset are among the beautiful houses to come up for sale via Country Life this week.

A ‘classic castle on the hill’, in the words of the agents, who are understandably excited to be marketing this 700-year-old delight near Thirsk.

If the walled garden alone isn’t enough to sway you, Kirby Knowle castles also had seven bedrooms and everything from a gym and steam room to cinema room, as well as a paddock and two-bedroom cottage in the 65-acre grounds.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Simply magnificent inside and out, this 15th century prior’s hall in the Malvern Hills is like something out of an Early Modern historical novel.

The Great Hall with its vaulted ceiling is the centrepiece, but there is far more besides, incliding walled garden, tennis courts, cottages, and even an altar room at this fabulous home.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A tower room with 360-degree views of the local countryside is just one of the highlights of this converted grain barn on the Crawley Grange estate.

There are four bedrooms, four reception rooms and 3,420sq ft, with lovely gardens — and a magnificent greenhouse which we imagine the outgoing owners will be sad to leave behind.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Set in Trumpington, on the south edge of the city centre, this is a delightful Victorian home set on four floors.

The interiors are truly superb, offering a lovely blend of comfort and grandeur, while the house has a libray-slash-playroom, wine cellar and a triple garage.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Deceptively huge at almost 6,000sq ft, this six-bedroom house has been extended and refurbished to a lovely standard while keeping its charm and character.

There is a paddock and several outbuildings, and a luxurious master bedroom with dressing room and huge en-suite.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details for this property.

The sweeping staircase within the hallway offers wow factor even as you walk in to this wonderful country house in a village not far from Taunton.

Built around 1840 and Grade II-listed, it was the former residence of the Slade family, and has been elegantly restored in recent years.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.