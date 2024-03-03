Six superb country houses in some of England’s most beautiful spots, as seen in Country Life

Homes in the Cotswolds, the West Country and Sussex are among the beautiful options as we look at some of the best houses to come up for sale via Country Life this week.

Pretty wonderful outside, even better within — this wonderful five-bedroom home on the banks of the Thames at Henley is a gem.

A south-facing terrace, large garden, river frontage and garage — plus a keen price considering the location — make this a tempting option.

Plenty of space, large gardens wrapping around the property and an eminently commutable location (close to both Harlington station and the M1) are the big draws at this six-bedroom family home.

There is perhaps some upgrading you’d probably wish to do (not including the beautiful kitchen) but everything you’d want of a delightful character home is present and correct.

Not your usual country house, there’s definitely a surprisingly utilitarian quality to the architecture at this house near Cowfold… by which we mean, it looks more than a little shed-like.

That said, there could be no better demonstration of the adage that you live inside a house looking out, rather than the other way round: this is a true eco-home, with an EPC rating of over 100, which also boasts a pool, paddocks, wildflower meadows and much more. Definitely worth a second look.

In the rolling Blackdown Hills AONB, this is a rare opportunity to create something marvellous: a small country estate in a spectacular rural setting.

Permission is in place to demolish the existing house and build a fine new home, with a grand entrance hall, reception rooms with huge bay windows to take in the scenery and more.

The exposed timbers throughout this house give it a sort of medieval hall vibe, enhanced still further by the huge open fireplace in the main living area.

While the house is huge (at 11,000sq ft) the outside facilities are perhaps even more of a draw, with a lovely pool, terrace area and tennis court. There’s also a fine village location between Guildford and Woking.

In the beautiful village of Shipston-on-Stour, you’d think at first glance this house was a couple of hundred years old; in fact it was built in 2012.

The result is a home that’s charming to look at, and full of modern convenience, technology and insulation. It even has a superb name: Wolf House.

