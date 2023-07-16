Six superb homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

From an extraordinary Scottish island home to country manors in Sussex and Yorkshire make it in to this week's look at the best homes to come up for sale via Country Life this week.

The picture says it all: a three-bedroom cottage set right on a spectacular sandy bay, with clear, turquoise waters.

Almost 50 acres of land and 1km of shoreline are part of the package — but it’s remote. Very remote. Even Oban is some 53 miles away by ferry. Yet for the right buyer, we’d imagine that’s all part of the appeal.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A spectacular 17th century manor house for sale in an East Sussex village called Blackboys.

For all the size grandeur — there are 11 bedrooms — it retains the feel of a family house, with ‘rare combination of architectural grandeur and a comfortable, homely atmosphere’ according to the agent.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A perfectly seculded Edwardian home near the village of Hambledon, surrounded by delightful gardens and woodland.

As well as the main four-bedroom house there is also a two-bed cottage, making it ideal for multi-generational living.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Astonishing value on the western edge of Bath city centre, this five-bedroom home has a wonderful elevated position.

As pretty as the house with its covered veranda is, the gardens are perhaps even better: there is a Japanese garden, a crypt, a dell and more to discover in this incredible outside space.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Littlethorpe Hall, a couple of miles from Ripon, is a beautiful old house set in 13 acres – and it’s a place full of eyecatching features, not least the 40ft chapel with vaulted ceiling.

Recommended videos for you

There is work to do — a lot of work to do — but whoever takes this on could do wonders. A great opportunity.

For sale with Croft. See more pictures and details for this property.

The brilliantly-named village of Fontmell Magma is the setting for this sprawling, low-slung home.

There’s a real mix of old and new, from the kitchen — complete with traditional Aga — to the light, modern poolhouse.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.