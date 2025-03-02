Country houses for sale

Six wonderful rural homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our pick of the best homes to feature in Country Life over the past week includes a grand Sussex estate and a delightful riverside home.

This house in Berkshire is on the market at £3,250,000.
(Image credit: Savills)
Berkshire — £3,250,000

A glorious riverside home — with fishing rights — where the boundaries between inside and outside are blurred, thanks to the huge bifold doors leading to the terrace and gardens which you can see above.

House

(Image credit: Savills)

The oldest part of the property is a Grade II-listed house, but the incredible contemporary wing, detached garage and home office make it a very 21st century home.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

West Sussex — £3,250,000

In the heart of a charming harbourside village, this 5,000sq ft, seven bedroom home is full of charm.

Emsworth house

This Regency house is in Emsworth.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The house is beautiful inside and out, and there are fine views across to the Isle of Wight.

Emsworth house

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Wiltshire — £3,600,000

house

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Some 46 acres — which include extensive equestrian facilities, a tennis court, pasture and gardens — at this six-bedroom country home in Wiltshire.

bench in garden

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Oxfordshire — £1,895,000

Dreamy seclusion within two acres of wraparound gardens, and far-reaching countryside views at this lovely home on the edge of Bledlow Ridge.

house

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

The original early 1900s house has been extended and rearranged to make the most of this fine setting, while there's also a gym, games room and garaging.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

East Sussex — £8,750,000

A house on this ancient site since The Domesday Book; the current incarnation is 200 years old, and we doubt the place has ever looked better.

castle folkington

Folkington

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

As well as the main seven-bedroom house, there is also a lodge, guest cottage, and 2 staff flats, plus stables and a party barn, all within a wonderful South Downs location.

countryside

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Buckinghamshire — £2.75 million

house

(Image credit: Savills)

'The finest house in Wendover' say the agents of this charming, 17th century home that was once owned by John Barker Church, brother in law of US founding father Alexander Hamilton.

house

(Image credit: Savills)

There are six bedrooms, six bathrooms and five reception rooms, plus delightful gardens and a pool.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

