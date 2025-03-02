Six wonderful rural homes for sale, as seen in Country Life
Our pick of the best homes to feature in Country Life over the past week includes a grand Sussex estate and a delightful riverside home.
A glorious riverside home — with fishing rights — where the boundaries between inside and outside are blurred, thanks to the huge bifold doors leading to the terrace and gardens which you can see above.
The oldest part of the property is a Grade II-listed house, but the incredible contemporary wing, detached garage and home office make it a very 21st century home.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.
In the heart of a charming harbourside village, this 5,000sq ft, seven bedroom home is full of charm.
The house is beautiful inside and out, and there are fine views across to the Isle of Wight.
For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
Some 46 acres — which include extensive equestrian facilities, a tennis court, pasture and gardens — at this six-bedroom country home in Wiltshire.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Dreamy seclusion within two acres of wraparound gardens, and far-reaching countryside views at this lovely home on the edge of Bledlow Ridge.
The original early 1900s house has been extended and rearranged to make the most of this fine setting, while there's also a gym, games room and garaging.
For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.
A house on this ancient site since The Domesday Book; the current incarnation is 200 years old, and we doubt the place has ever looked better.
As well as the main seven-bedroom house, there is also a lodge, guest cottage, and 2 staff flats, plus stables and a party barn, all within a wonderful South Downs location.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Buckinghamshire — £2.75 million
'The finest house in Wendover' say the agents of this charming, 17th century home that was once owned by John Barker Church, brother in law of US founding father Alexander Hamilton.
There are six bedrooms, six bathrooms and five reception rooms, plus delightful gardens and a pool.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
