Some of the finest landscapes in the North of England with a 12-bedroom home attached

Some would say that to fight for a landscape is to show how much you care for it. So it was in 1932, when the Kinder Scout Trespass took place, with some 400 workers from nearby Manchester descending on Derbyshire to protest being ‘locked out’ of Derbyshire’s highest peak by the Duke of Devonshire.

It is a landscape worth fighting for and one that is steeped in history. Houses in the area are often sought after and many wealthy landowners built great homes to take advantage of the spectacular scenery. One such example is Upper House, for sale with Fine and Country for £3.25 million.

Upper House can trace its lineage back to the 14th century and comes with fun room names such as the medieval great hall and ‘The Gun Room’. One of its most prominent owners was Sir James Watts, who was the mayor of Manchester and the father in law of Agatha Christie.

A variety of distinguished guests have passed through its halls, including politicians, royalty and local nobility. The property was also home to the Kinder family for 400 years before Sir James took it on.

Despite these ancient origins, the property in its current state is achingly modern. With 12 bedrooms, and five bespoke kitchens, its current life is one of an events venue, hosting weddings, corporate retreats and anything in between. It can, and should (in my opinion) return to use as a grand family home.

As the pictures will no doubt tell you, the property is in magnificent condition, with no expense spared on interiors that are a treasure to look at. Perhaps the only thing better than the interiors are the grounds and gardens.

Extending to 30 acres, the property comes with private woodland, lawns and paddocks. A landscape very much worth fighting for.

Upper House is for sale with Fine & Country for £3.25 million. For more information and pictures, click here.