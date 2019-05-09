Sometimes, bigger really is better: Five of the most incredible properties for sale in Britain today

For those with deep pockets, the country property market has some extraordinary treasures for sale today. Here are five options across Britain which have caught our eyes of late.

Holmwood is a distinguished Grade II-listed, Georgian country house just four miles from Henley-on-Thames, built in the early 18th century.

It’s a 14,200sq ft mansion which boasts magnificent views over the Thames valley, and has been impeccably reconfigured for elegant country living.

Swinburne and Lord Tennyson are both connected to this fine country house, which has been renovated to include a stunning infinity pool overlooking the Oxfordshire countryside.

Something a little different for Country Life is this trio of magnificent modern homes in Dorset, built perhaps not to look grand and magnificent from the outside but rather to maximise the pleasure of those who are inside and looking out.

The three houses — named Osleta, Optima and Ortega — boast light and spacious living across several floors and gloriously large windows to make the most of the breathtaking land in which they sit near Poole Harbour.

A beautiful country estate on the outskirts of Knutsford consisting of an immaculate house sitting within 25 acres of award-winning gardens.

The house has five bedrooms, one of which is a suite with its own lift. There’s also gym and leisure facilities and staff quarters.

No price tag on this one, but you can expect to pay mid-seven figures for Quernmore Park, a 12-bedroom Georgian country house that sits within its own parkland and woodland, with mature gardens including a walled garden.

The three-storey main house was designed by Thomas Harrison and built in the final years of the 18th century – it’s Grade-II* listed, but judging from the appearance of the place there are no maintenance headaches expected: the present owners have done a fine job of keeping the home in fine fettle.

Ruined cottage for sale in rural Scotland — how does £9.5m sound? If you think that sounds a little much, then consider the fact that Eldrick Forest Estate also includes over 2,500 acres of prime woodland, agricultural land and wilderness with sporting rights included.

The cottage itself was destroyed by fire last year, which should make getting permission for a top-quality rebuild fairly straightforward. A great estate awaits for one lucky buyer.

