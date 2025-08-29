Splendid isolation at four gorgeous properties for sale around the world

Splendid isolation at Can Draco, on the unspoilt northern coast of Ibiza. (Image credit: Domus)

'With no neighbours in sight, there's a feeling of completed calm and seclusion at Can Draco,' reads the opening line of the listing for this €17.5m villa on the north coast of Ibiza.

They had us at 'no neighbours in sight', but there's a lot more to enjoy at this 5,500 sq ft home set in just under four acres of woodland, with breathtaking views across the Mediterranean. Picture windows make the most of the setting, while the colour scheme and decoration within — all reimagined by the artist owner — has been 'plucked from nature'.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Domus) (Image credit: Domus) (Image credit: Domus) (Image credit: Domus)

In general the vibe is calm and soothing but there are some exotic flourishes — not least the green, er, thing in the kitchen that is described by agents Domus as 'a monolithic green stone island' that is 'part sculpture, part culinary station'.

(Image credit: Domus)

Slightly eccentric? Absolutely. But it adds to the charm — and if you don't like it, then you can always re-reimagine it for yourself.

For sale via Domus — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

If you're really getting away from it all, what could be better than thousands of acres of unspoilt coastline — much of it part of a wildlife refuge — that includes around five miles of beach on Nicaragua's Pacific coast, just across the border from Costa Rica.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate) (Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate) (Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

There's a huge amount of land — around 5,000 acres — included in the sale, though it's worth noting that it's spilt across a series of different parcels. There's huge potential for creating dream homes, eco-tourism or more.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For sale via Christie's International Real Estate — see more details.

(Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate)

'You are surrounded only by trees, water, and silence,' say the agents of Edudden, a 100-year-old house on an 11-acre private peninsula on the eastern coast of the island of Ingarö, less than 50km from Stockholm.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate ) (Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate ) (Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate ) (Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate )

The elevated setting of the house and its position out on the water means that the sun swings around the property throughout the day.

As well as the main house there is also a timbered outbuilding with a sauna, a cottage on the higher slope, and a private dock — all within commutable distance of Stockholm.

For sale via Christie's International Real Estate — see more details.

(Image credit: Pall Spera Company Realtors)

Vermont can be a paradise for those with eight-figure budgets — this incredible house caught our eye, for example — but if seclusion is the main aim then this simple, charming three-bedroom home might do many people just as well.

(Image credit: Pall Spera Company Realtors)

It's cosy, welcoming and peaceful and there are miles of outdoor trails literally on your doorstep.

For sale via Pall Spera — see more details and pictures.