Splendid isolation at four gorgeous properties for sale around the world
For those craving a home that offers a true escape from the world, some wonderful properties are on the market right now. Here's our pick of some of the finest — ideal for nature lovers, those in search of tranquility and Bond villains alike.
Ibiza — €17.5 million
'With no neighbours in sight, there's a feeling of completed calm and seclusion at Can Draco,' reads the opening line of the listing for this €17.5m villa on the north coast of Ibiza.
They had us at 'no neighbours in sight', but there's a lot more to enjoy at this 5,500 sq ft home set in just under four acres of woodland, with breathtaking views across the Mediterranean. Picture windows make the most of the setting, while the colour scheme and decoration within — all reimagined by the artist owner — has been 'plucked from nature'.
In general the vibe is calm and soothing but there are some exotic flourishes — not least the green, er, thing in the kitchen that is described by agents Domus as 'a monolithic green stone island' that is 'part sculpture, part culinary station'.
Slightly eccentric? Absolutely. But it adds to the charm — and if you don't like it, then you can always re-reimagine it for yourself.
For sale via Domus — see more details and pictures.
Nicaragua — £15m
If you're really getting away from it all, what could be better than thousands of acres of unspoilt coastline — much of it part of a wildlife refuge — that includes around five miles of beach on Nicaragua's Pacific coast, just across the border from Costa Rica.
There's a huge amount of land — around 5,000 acres — included in the sale, though it's worth noting that it's spilt across a series of different parcels. There's huge potential for creating dream homes, eco-tourism or more.
For sale via Christie's International Real Estate — see more details.
Sweden — 69 million SEK (approx £5.4 million)
'You are surrounded only by trees, water, and silence,' say the agents of Edudden, a 100-year-old house on an 11-acre private peninsula on the eastern coast of the island of Ingarö, less than 50km from Stockholm.
The elevated setting of the house and its position out on the water means that the sun swings around the property throughout the day.
As well as the main house there is also a timbered outbuilding with a sauna, a cottage on the higher slope, and a private dock — all within commutable distance of Stockholm.
For sale via Christie's International Real Estate — see more details.
Vermont — £900,000
Vermont can be a paradise for those with eight-figure budgets — this incredible house caught our eye, for example — but if seclusion is the main aim then this simple, charming three-bedroom home might do many people just as well.
It's cosy, welcoming and peaceful and there are miles of outdoor trails literally on your doorstep.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
