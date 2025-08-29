Country houses for sale

Splendid isolation at four gorgeous properties for sale around the world

For those craving a home that offers a true escape from the world, some wonderful properties are on the market right now. Here's our pick of some of the finest — ideal for nature lovers, those in search of tranquility and Bond villains alike.

(Image credit: Domus)
Ibiza — €17.5 million

Ibiza villa

Splendid isolation at Can Draco, on the unspoilt northern coast of Ibiza.

(Image credit: Domus)

'With no neighbours in sight, there's a feeling of completed calm and seclusion at Can Draco,' reads the opening line of the listing for this €17.5m villa on the north coast of Ibiza.

They had us at 'no neighbours in sight', but there's a lot more to enjoy at this 5,500 sq ft home set in just under four acres of woodland, with breathtaking views across the Mediterranean. Picture windows make the most of the setting, while the colour scheme and decoration within — all reimagined by the artist owner — has been 'plucked from nature'.

Ibiza villa for sale
(Image credit: Domus)

In general the vibe is calm and soothing but there are some exotic flourishes — not least the green, er, thing in the kitchen that is described by agents Domus as 'a monolithic green stone island' that is 'part sculpture, part culinary station'.

Ibiza villa for sale

(Image credit: Domus)

Slightly eccentric? Absolutely. But it adds to the charm — and if you don't like it, then you can always re-reimagine it for yourself.

For sale via Domus — see more details and pictures.

Nicaragua — £15m

Property for Sale in Costa Rica

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

If you're really getting away from it all, what could be better than thousands of acres of unspoilt coastline — much of it part of a wildlife refuge — that includes around five miles of beach on Nicaragua's Pacific coast, just across the border from Costa Rica.

Property for Sale in Costa Rica
(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

There's a huge amount of land — around 5,000 acres — included in the sale, though it's worth noting that it's spilt across a series of different parcels. There's huge potential for creating dream homes, eco-tourism or more.

For sale via Christie's International Real Estate — see more details.

Sweden — 69 million SEK (approx £5.4 million)

Sweden house for sale

(Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate)

'You are surrounded only by trees, water, and silence,' say the agents of Edudden, a 100-year-old house on an 11-acre private peninsula on the eastern coast of the island of Ingarö, less than 50km from Stockholm.

Sweden house for sale
(Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate )

The elevated setting of the house and its position out on the water means that the sun swings around the property throughout the day.

As well as the main house there is also a timbered outbuilding with a sauna, a cottage on the higher slope, and a private dock — all within commutable distance of Stockholm.

For sale via Christie's International Real Estate — see more details.

Vermont — £900,000

Property for Sale in Vermont

(Image credit: Pall Spera Company Realtors)

Vermont can be a paradise for those with eight-figure budgets — this incredible house caught our eye, for example — but if seclusion is the main aim then this simple, charming three-bedroom home might do many people just as well.

Property for Sale in Vermont

(Image credit: Pall Spera Company Realtors)

It's cosy, welcoming and peaceful and there are miles of outdoor trails literally on your doorstep.

For sale via Pall Spera — see more details and pictures.

Toby Keel
Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

