A sprawling estate with a country house, cottages and a huge swathe of woodland, set just minutes from Glasgow

Finnich Malise offers the trappings of a Scottish estate without the need to head into the Highlands or islands to get there.

It’s one thing to own and live on a Scottish estate; quite another for that estate to be located within a short drive of one of Britain’s major cities. Yet the latter is what’s on offer with the sale of he scenic, 219-acre Finnich Malise estate near Drymen, Stirlingshire, for sale at £2.45m via Knight Frank.

Located 20 miles from Glasgow Airport, the estate has at its heart an imposing, B-listed Georgian main house, with four reception rooms, eight bedrooms and five bathrooms.

There is also a separate two-bedroom garden flat, gate lodge and a large sandstone steading converted into four holiday cottages.

The main house stands in some 25 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens, including a two-acre walled garden and a Victorian summerhouse.

There are also spectacular views across the Endrick Valley to Ben Lomond in the north, the hills above Loch Lomond to the west and east along the Campsie Hills towards Stirling, 23 miles away.

Finnich Malise House was built by a Glasgow hosier between 1806 and 1809, altered by his successor in the late 1800s and owned from 1928 to 1947 by Col and Mrs Shand, who remodelled the interior in the Edwardian style.

The estate was bought in 1949 by the globetrotting Mitchell sisters, who kept it in immaculate condition before leaving it to a nephew. He let it until 1992, when it was bought by the current owners, who carried out a complete refurbishment of the main house and developed the steading.

The estate is for sale as a whole at ‘offers over £2.45m’ or in two lots; lot 1, at £2.3m, comprises the main house, holiday cottages plus 61 acres of woodland and 82 acres of grazing. Lot 2, comprising a further 63 acres of paddocks and woodland, is offered at £150,000.

Finnich Malise is for sale via Knight Frank — see more details and images.