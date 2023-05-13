Stables, pool and party barn at this gorgeous house plus 172 acres in ‘one of the most sought-after locations in the Cotswolds’

Penny Churchill takes a look at the beautiful, and perfectly-situated Saddlewood Manor in South Gloucestershire.

An equestrian background is a badge of honour in fashionable south Gloucestershire, where Rupert Sweeting of Knight Frank and Crispin Holborow of Savills are overseeing the sale of picturesque Saddlewood Manor, a ring-fenced, 172-acre equestrian and residential estate in one of the most sought-after Cotswold locations, seven miles south-west of Tetbury and 24 miles from Cheltenham.

Now on the market at a guide price of £8.75m, the focal point of the estate is a charming, Grade II-listed, 17th-century stone manor house, extended in the 20th century and renovated throughout in recent years, although many original features have been retained.

In all, the house offers 7,270sq ft of bright and cheerful accommodation on three floors, with a reception hall, four reception rooms, a superb open-plan kitchen, a boot room and cellar on the ground floor.

Above, you’ll find a master suite, three bedrooms and three bathrooms on the first floor; and a further two en-suite bedrooms on the second floor.

The front of the house faces west, overlooking its own drive and much of the land, which has been farmed on an arable rotation by the present owner, who now plans to drill the land to grass.

The previous owner used 25 acres to create a polo field that used to benefit from an underground irrigation system. To the rear of the house are formal gardens, with, close by, a leisure complex and guest cottage.

Further away from the house is another cottage, extensive stabling and an impressive range of stone farm buildings, one of which has been converted to a party barn.

Saddlewood Manor is for sale via Knight Frank and Savills — see more details and pictures.