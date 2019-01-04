A stunning Arts-and-Crafts country house, with six bedrooms and a swimming pool

An easy commute into London is quickly becoming a staple for any country house hoping to leave the market in 2019 - thankfully Felden, near Hemel Hempstead, can see you into London Euston station in 26 minutes.

The Amersham office of Savills kicks off the New Year with the launch onto the market, at a guide price of £2.975m, of hugely impressive Felden Orchard at Felden, near Hemel Hempstead, a delightful hamlet surrounded by rolling greenbelt countryside on the edge of the Chiltern Hills.

For sale for the first time in more than 40 years, the classic Arts-and-Crafts house – built in 1922 and featured in Country Life, August 25, 1923 – combines ease of access to the metropolis by road and rail (London Euston in 26 minutes) with proximity to the high-achieving Berkhamstead School nearby.

Felden Orchard stands in more than three acres of lovely private gardens, including a walled garden with a covered barbecue area, a summer house and an additional barbecue area that could be divided into paddocks for grazing if ‘room for a pony’ is required.

The immaculate principal house, which comes with an annexe and separate barn, offers 4,500sq ft of accommodation, including two fine reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, master suite, five further bedrooms and two bath/shower rooms.

Initially constructed in the early 1900s to the highest specifications with huge attention to detail, the care taken with building this impressive family home makes it one of not a little architectural and historical interest.

To one side of the house is an impressive swimming pool with an adjacent pool room, complete with changing area and sauna. Towards the front of the house is a triple carport, a detached studio and substantial barn, which has both a garage-style and pedestrian access – if you preferred to drive to London, there is no shortage of automobile storage.

All in all, Felden provides every possible amenity any buyer looking for a modern country house would want – with plenty of room for improvement to keep even the most die-hard renovator busy for a while.

Felden Orchard is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £2.975m, click here for more information and pictures.