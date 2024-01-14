Thatched, detached and unmatched: A covetable cottage in Hampshire

This three-bedroom home on the edge of the village of Deane is an absolute delight

Accessed via not one, but two, quiet lanes, Tudor Farm House is a Grade II-listed thatched cottage nestled away in the rolling fields and woodland of the Hampshire countryside. So thatched, in fact, that you could argue it’s more roof than house. Which is how it should be.

Set on the outskirts of the popular village of Deane, itself just seven miles from Basingstoke, the property — for sale with Knight Frank for £850,000 — offers up to four bedrooms over its two floors, and plenty of space for entertaining, with more than 1,700sq ft of living space. The first floor, which contains three bedrooms, is accessed via two separate staircases, offering split landings and privacy — ideal for hiding from pesky children or visitors.

The beautiful home retains a host of period features, including exposed beams and brickwork seemingly everywhere as well as two fireplaces — one of which has an inscription that seems to date the house to 1700. Thankfully, it has been modernised a bit since then.

Outside, a garden that extends to about half an acre includes a vegetable area with raised beds, an old greenhouse fit for rescuing and a charming summerhouse, as well as a garage and utility room.

The village of Deane offers a restaurant and church, with further amenities to be found either in Overton to the west or Basingstoke to the East, both with good connections to London.

Tudor Farm House is for sale with Knight Frank for £850,000. For more information and pictures, click here