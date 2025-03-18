The postcode W1B may not mean an awful lot to you, but its real estate will undoubtedly be familiar.

This London postcode, which stretches from Piccadilly Circus all the way up to Regent’s Park, and takes in Regent Street, is home to some of the capital’s most iconic architecture from flagship shops and swish restaurants to elegant boutiques and luxurious hotels.

The distinctive Liberty London department store? Yes. The five-star hotel, The Langham? Yep. Park Crescent, the curved row of Grade I-listed townhouses designed by John Nash? Yes, that too. They are all in W1B.

And new figures reveal that the postcode is also — unsurprisingly — home to the most expensive bricks and mortar in England and Wales.

The average sold price last year in this very, very rarefied corner of the housing market was a cool £4.375m, according to prime London property broker Jefferies James, who analysed Land Registry data for 2024 across England and Wales.

Fancy getting onto (or moving up or down) the property ladder here? Along from The Langham and Treehouse hotels is this three-bedroom flat in W1B . It features an open-plan reception room, kitchen, utility room, lift access, and day concierge service. It’s on the market with Knight Frank for £4.5m.

Image 1 of 2

Or, go up a notch with this five-bedroom townhouse on sale nearby for £18.5m with Sotheby's International Realty. As you’d imagine with this price tag, the house has luxe interiors and top-end features, including a gym, and a bar and wine cellar.

A bedroom large enough to swallow a four-poster bed? Check. (Image credit: Sotheby's International Realty)

The postcode in second place is also in the City of Westminster: W1K. We’re talking about glitzy Mayfair here, the turbo-charged neighbourhood that’s sandwiched between New Bond Street and Hyde Park. Buyers in this postcode had to pay an average £3.65m last year.

Many homes go for far more than that, though. Take this three-bedroom flat , which is on sale for £11.95m, a price which will let you make a bold entrance on the striking bespoke glass staircase. It leads to the bedroom floor, ‘where a lavish primary suite benefits from its own private terrace, an extensive walk-in wardrobe and a steam room’, says selling agent, Beauchamp Estates.

Hard not to imagine a modern-day Cinderella in glass slippers on this glass staircase. (Image credit: Beauchamp Estates)

The Kensington & Chelsea postcode of SW1X comes in third in the top 10 ranking, with an average sold price of £2.8m. This is a chichi fusion of Belgravia, Knightsbridge and Chelsea, where at the moment you’ll find a traditional white stucco Belgravia townhouse , with a landscaped garden that's split over different levels. It offers a blend of period architecture and bright, modern interiors. The five-bedroom terraced house is on sale with Strutt & Parker for £10.5m.

The W1J postcode, which claims a large chunk of Mayfair north of Piccadilly, ranks as the fourth most expensive postcode in England and Wales. A home in this pocket set buyers back an average £2.675m last year.

Charming outside, modern within at this £10.5m Belgravia delight. (Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

I suspect you’re getting the drift here. London dominates? You’re right. Nine of the top 10 most expensive postcodes are in London. And they’re all clustered together in three boroughs: City of Westminster (with no less than six of the most expensive postcodes), Kensington & Chelsea, and the City of London.

According to Simon Barry, Head of New Developments at Harrods Estates, London boasts some of the most expensive postcodes ‘due to its unique combination of global influence, historical significance, and unparalleled amenities’.

He explains: ‘The presence of major financial institutions, high-profile businesses, and a thriving cultural scene makes it an attractive destination for high-net-worth individuals and international investors. But it also means the availability of land to build on is infinitesimally small, whilst the competition from both residential and commercial users is huge.’

For Nick Carter, CEO of Harding Green, neighbourhoods such as Mayfair, Knightsbridge, Kensington and Chelsea ‘continue to attract ultra-high-net-worth individuals due to their proximity to world-class amenities and top-tier schools’.

He adds: ‘We're seeing strong interest from international buyers, particularly the U.S. and the Middle East, looking for investment opportunities and a foothold in one of the world's most desirable cities.’

Mayfair has city gloss and village charm. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are some other places where you can still get a relative bargain, according to Liam Monaghan, Managing Director of LCP Private Office. 'We have seen the enduring popularity of Marylebone over recent years,' he says, adding that buyers love 'its village-like charm and bustling high street', as well as a prime location next to more expensive areas such as Mayfair and Belgravia. The word is starting to get out, though: after a long lull prices are rising, and houses here increased 2.7% in the past 12 months. That said, Marylebone prices are still well below their 2015 peak (-11.9% for flats and -5% for houses), and as Liam adds, even at this top end of the property market it's good to feel you can buy 'at a considerable discount which adds to the appeal.'

As for the one postcode in the top 10 that isn’t in London? Well, it sort of is, albeit only just. EN5 is the northern edge of the Metropolis, bordered to the north by the M25 and to the west by the A1(M). It's partially within the London borough of Barnet with the remainder in the Hertsmere area of Hertfordshire.

Homes sold here averaged £1.875m last year, and for those looking in that bracket, this double fronted, five-bedroom family home has period charm and a great open-plan kitchen with bi-folding doors onto the south west facing garden. It's on the market for £1.75m via Winkworth.