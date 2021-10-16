The ‘biggest house in Kensington & Chelsea’ is for sale, and it’s a classic country mansion transported into SW1… with a £35 million price tag

In one of Knightsbridge's most prestigious postcodes is Stuart House — a towering mansion in Cadogan Square that is on the market for the first time in 22 years.

This is the ‘largest single property publicly and currently on sale in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea’ according to Savills and Rokstone who are the joint agents in the sale on Stuart House, which arrives to the market for a healthy £35 million.

Naturally, the property is impressive.

The Queen Anne- style corner property measures 11,855 sq ft of accommodation, spread out over six floors and holds the title (amongst others) as being the only property with a swimming pool in Cadogan Square.

The sprawling mansion is one of seven red-bricked properties that has remained as a house, with many of the other original mansion blocks turned into apartments over time.

Becky Fatemi, founder of Rokstone Properties claims that ‘there are now only a handful of large, multi-storey family houses which are more than 10,000 sq ft in central London.’

Noting that ‘the trend to hollow out these buildings and splice them up into lateral apartments, which has been particularly prevalent in Knightsbridge, makes the traditional trophy home even rarer.’

‘Comparable to very rare fine art,’ Stuart House has a plethora of space and its grand rooms and tall ceilings mixed with Victorian architecture make the perfect concoction for entertaining.

The house was designed in 1880 by architects F.G Knight and Hunt Steward, and today the original ornate moulding, huge stone-fireplaces and sweeping staircases are some of the original period features that help the property maintain an air of grandeur and Victorian sophistication.

There are seven reception rooms, five bedrooms (including a ‘teenage retreat’ on the top floor), a family ‘den’ and study.

Downstairs, the lower ground floor gives way to a ‘fitness retreat’ with a long swimming pool and gym facilities (this is where you can find the staff accommodation, too).

If you’re looking for a whole lot of space in central London and have a cheque book that can take the brunt of a £35 million price tag, then Stuart House is a rare and exquisite property that offers the chance to experience the very best of London living.

Stuart House is currently on the market via Savills and Rokstone Properties for £35 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agents for further details.

Cadogan Square: What you need to know

Location: Cadogan Square is located in the heart of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. Sloane Square Underground (District and Circle lines) is located just 0.2 miles from the property, whilst Knightsbridge Underground (Piccadilly) and South Kensington Underground (District, Piccadilly and Circle lines) are both less than half a mile away.

Atmosphere: The prestigious postcode is world-famous for its designer shopping, fine-dining and affluent residents. Built between 1877-1888, the square was named after the Earl of Cadogan.

Things to do: Art lovers can head to the Saatchi gallery, shoppers to the King’s Road and Harrods and theatre and music lovers head to Cadogan Hall (home of the Philharmonic Orchestra) and The Royal Theatre. There are countless restaurants, bars, clubs, pubs plus a weekly food market in the Duke of York Square.

Schools: Hill House and Sussex House School are two local private schools. Also within very close proximity is St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School and Saint Thomas More Language College which are both rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

