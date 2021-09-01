The country house used as the SOE’s WW2 training base is up for sale, with space, beauty and fantastic views over Loch Nan Uamh

The historic Arisaig House will appeal to Scottish and British buyers alike for its fascinating history and dreamlike location.

On the wild romantic west coast of Scotland, imposing Arisaig House, near the village of that name, 26 miles west of Fort William and eight miles from the fishing port of Mallaig, is steeped in history, both Scottish and English.

It was here, on the Prince’s Beach in front of Arisaig House, that Bonnie Prince Charlie, Prince Charles Edward Stewart, first set foot on the British mainland. And, reputedly, it was in a cave nearby that he hid, following his defeat at Culloden, before escaping to Skye and then to exile in France.

In the Second World War, the remoteness of the house and the rugged nature of the surrounding countryside was deemed ideal for special operations training.

Thus, in 1941, Arisaig House was requisitioned by the British Army as the base for the famed Special Operations Executive, the elite corps of undercover agents operating in occupied Europe that was Winston Churchill’s brainchild — and the unit that eventually morphed into the SAS.

Another reason why English buyers may be drawn to Arisaig House is that the original house was built in 1864 to a picturesque design by the celebrated English architect, Philip Webb, who envisaged a large country house with all the main rooms looking towards Loch Nan Uamh and the Moidart coast.

Building work started in 1863 and included the Gardener’s Bothy, now the five-bedroom Orchard House. The original main house was largely burnt down in the mid 1930s, but rebuilt a few years later.

Arisaig House stands in more than 18 acres of gardens and wooded policies, with access to the sea via a private jetty.

The house is currently arranged around five grand reception rooms, 12 bedroom suites and four self-contained flats. Within the grounds are four fully equipped estate houses, used in recent times as owner’s accommodation, holiday lets and for staff.

Arisaig House is currently on the market via Savills and Rettie & Co for offers over £2.25 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Arisaig: What you need to know

Location: Arisaig is a village in Lochaber, Invernesshire, located on the shores of Loch nan Ceall, approximately seven miles from Mallaig on the west coast. The nearest rail stations are Beasdale and Arisaig.

Atmosphere: The pretty village is home to abundant wildlife and spectacular scenery which draws in visitors, and also has several small shops and restaurants at its centre — including the Shellfish Shack.

Things to do: Visit the wonderful Camusdarach Beach and Traigh Beach, or have a round of golf at Traigh Golf Course.

Schools: Arisaig Primary School is the local primary school and Mallaig High School the local secondary option.

