The finest interiors in Edinburgh? A seven-bedroom townhouse furnished by Robert Kime comes to market

There must be something quite special about the name Kime. Our esteemed interiors editor Giles Kime, is nothing short of a master of taste, charm and style, and he has effortlessly curated the glorious soft-furnishings of this very magazine for almost a decade now. We certainly can’t remember him putting a single foot wrong.

Robert Kime is of no relation, but was equally skilled when it comes to taste and style. He worked on Highgrove and Clarence House for the then Prince of Wales. He has been lionised many times in this magazine. He created the interiors of this fabulous townhouse in Edinburgh, for sale with Knight Frank for £2.9 million.

It’s important to stop every now and then to take the time to appreciate a good tapestry. We need more tapestries. Tapestries in the drawing room. Tapestries in the dining room. We even have a tapestry in the bathroom, which seems like a humidity issue, but I digress.

This seven-bedroom Georgian townhouse is located on one of the grandest terraces of Edinburgh’s New Town, and was designed by the celebrated architect William Henry Playfair. Laid out over four floors, the property is a period delight, with a wealth of charming architectural features such as ornate plasterwork, fine cornicing, and colourful wallpapers. A highlight for me is the free-standing marble bath.

The building's own architecture and its interiors work in perfect symphony, which is unsurprising given Kime's involvement. The arched entrance hallway is sublime. The skylight at the roof of the stairs. All of it is so effortlessly grand and, yet, comforting.

The property also features a large terraced garden that benefits from direct access to the neighbouring Regent Gardens. Edinburgh is, of course, Scotland’s capital and has more amenities than I could possibly list.

This property on Royal Terrace is for sale with Knight Frank for £2.9 million. For more information and pictures, click here