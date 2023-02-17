The home of the man who first bred Aberdeen Angus cattle is now up for sale in Scotland

Elegantly presented with divine gardens and paddocks, Tillyfour House is an irresistible Georgian property that will no doubt appeal to the masses.

You will not have to walk very far in London these days to find an Aberdeen Angus steak, burger or just about anything. However, back in 1820, the breed didn’t exist until William McCombie, the owner of Tillyfour House, decided to cross his Angus Doddies with Aberdeen Hummlies and create the famous breed we now love.

Tillyfour House is now on the market via Savills for offers over £875,000.

As well as offering lashings of stories to bore your guests with (‘did you know that the West Wing was added in 1867 for the visit of Queen Victoria?’, you could say, while sitting in the West Wing drawing room), the elegant Georgian property also comes with six bedrooms and has been finished to a high standard, creating a farmhouse feel but with all the modern conveniences.

The surrounding gardens absolutely steal the show, with well-planted borders, avenues, lawned areas all surrounded by mature woodland, allowing owners all the seclusion and privacy they could want.

Tillyfour House can be found in the countryside town of Alford. Located between the Cairngorms National Park and the city of Aberdeen, Alford is surrounded by beautiful rural countryside, whilst Aberdeen is still easily accessible with a 45 minute drive.

The River Don lies just to the north (providing salmon and trout fishing), whilst the surrounding hills of Bennachie and Coreen offer many great walks.

The growing town has everything you could need for day-to-day living, with doctors’ surgeries, shops, a primary and secondary school and even a dry ski slope.

The surrounding fertile farmland is renowned for producing award-winning livestock and crops (bonus points if you’re a steak fan), and there are also many great whiskey distilleries in the region. Golf courses, several museums, country sports and access to the Cairngorms National Park means there is plenty here to enjoy.

Tillyfour House is currently on the market via Savills for offers over £875,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agents for further details.