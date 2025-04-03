The most expensive postcodes outside of London have been revealed

The top 10 priciest postcodes outside London have been revealed - but you don’t have to look far from the capital for them.

While the top 10 most expensive postcodes in England and Wales are all in London, the costliest postcodes outside the city are still ‘within arm’s reach of the capital’, according to prime London property brokerage, Jefferies James.

EN5 has been crowned the most expensive postcode outside London, but even that partly covers the London borough of Barnet. Homes sold across the EN5 postcode in neighbouring Hertsmere, Hertfordshire, averaged a whopping £1.875m over the last year.

After some inspiration? This modern five-bedroom house in Bentley Heath , EN5, offers 'spacious and versatile living across three beautifully designed floors', says selling agent, Statons. The property has been extended by the current vendors and is now on the market for £1.495m.

A six-bedroom house in Northwood. For sale with Savills (Image credit: Savills)

Second in the ranking is HA6, another postcode that sits on London’s border with Hertfordshire. The average price tag of a home sold in the postcode last year was £1.22m. HA6 is dominated by Northwood, where you'll find this six-bedroom house on sale for £3.5m. The property has ‘a grand frontage and spacious accommodation creating an exceptional family home’, says the selling agent, Savills.

Meanwhile, BR6 takes third place. Just like EN5 and HA6 before it, BR6 is nestled in the urban sprawl that spills out of London. The typical price of a home sold in the postcode last year was £1.155million. Orpington is the main town in this neck of the woods.

And so Jefferies James’s top 10 continues, the most expensive postcodes outside London dotted around the outskirts of the city and in the Home Counties in this order:

HP9 (Buckinghamshire)

SM2 (Surrey)

GU25 (Surrey)

HA7 (where London and Hertfordshire meet)

KT24 (Surrey)

KT10 (Surrey)

KT11 (Surrey)

Still, there are some clear geographical outliers in this ranking - you just have to go beyond the top 10.

SO42 in Hampshire comes 12th in the ranking. This postcode is in the heart of the New Forest National Park and takes in a stretch of the coastline. Homes in this beauty spot sold for an average £832,500 last year.

A six-bedroom thatched cottage in the New Forest. With Spencers (Image credit: Spencers)

This sweet six-bedroom thatched cottage , which dates back to the 17th century, is sandwiched between Beaulieu and Lymington in the New Forest. It’s on sale for £2.995million via Spencers.

The TR17 postcode in south Cornwall takes 17th place, where homes fetched an average £760,000. Another scenic pocket of the country, it includes St Michael's Mount.

RG9 in South Oxfordshire, arguably still strongly in London’s orbit, bags the 18th spot. The postcode, which includes Henley-on-Thames, has an average sold price of £732,500.

And finally, TQ8 in South Hams, Devon, where homes sold for an average £706,250, is the 20th most expensive postcode outside London. It is home to the coastal hotspot of Salcombe, which has no doubt helped to propel it into the top 20 ranking.

In the heart of Salcombe, TQ8, is this charming Grade II listed cottage . It was originally part of a row of cottages that housed boat captains in the 19th century, according to the selling agent, Marchand Petit. The two-bedroom house has a £650,000 price tag.

‘London has always led the way when it comes to prime market property values and the city is not only home to the most desirable and expensive properties in the nation, but it’s one of the most attractive for the wealthiest buyers on the global stage,’ says Damien Jefferies, founder of Jefferies James.

‘Such is the influence of the London market, that even when looking at the most expensive postcodes outside of the city, you needn’t look far, with the rest of the nation’s most prestigious postcodes all found within arm’s reach of the capital.’

Jefferies James analysed Land Registry data for 2024 across England and Wales.