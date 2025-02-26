Country houses for sale

Inside Audrey Hepburn's exquisite Alpine retreat

Views of the mountains, 40 acres of gardens and grounds and 10,000 sq ft La Paisible is a subtle yet spacious country home.

There’s an old saying in the property journalism world and it goes like this: ‘If it’s good enough for Audrey Hepburn, then it’s good enough for you’. Now you might say that I’ve just made this up to fudge an intro into a property write up, to which I would say, look at this house in Lausanne where Audrey Hepburn used to live and tell me that it’s not true.

It’s so good, in fact, that she lived here for 30 years. Was it the heated pool in the grounds that she loved so much? The view of the Alps in the distance? The great schools nearby? The exquisite 18th century architecture? Let’s find out. The property is for sale with Knight Frank.

Fully renovated in 2001, the property offers about 10,000sq ft of living space spread across three levels, served by two staircases and one elevator. This translates to 12 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five entrances. The grounds extend to a fraction over 40 acres.

Images of La Paisible in Lausanne
It is clearly a big house, this one, but it has a neat trick of not particularly resembling a big house. ‘Discreet, yet spacious’, as the agents say. It is rather beautifully named La Paisible, which means ‘the peaceful place’.

Inside, the rooms are all very large, but they are not over-decorated, and I like the pared-back casual aesthetic. So often large houses can feel unwelcoming and unused, but browsing through the photographs here I can imagine myself in almost every room.

I am also a fan of the large attic space, which currently is used as a sort of games room. It looks ripe for use as either a party space, or private bar, or who knows what. With a space that big, the possibilities are endless.

‘Le Paisible, nestled in the tranquil village of Tolochenaz, offers an ideal balance of privacy and accessibility. Just a short drive from Lausanne — a dynamic alternative to Geneva with excellent schools — this charming country home provides a vast flat plot, exceptional seclusion, and ample space for a large family,’ says selling agent Alex Koch de Gooreynd. ‘With property prices nearly 40% lower than Geneva and the airport just 35 minutes away, Lausanne is an increasingly attractive option for international buyers.’

‘The home’s timeless architecture, a sought-after feature among Ultra-High-Net-Worth families, only adds to its appeal. It’s easy to see why Audrey Hepburn adored the environment, where she enjoyed both complete privacy and breathtaking surroundings.’

Images of La Paisible in Lausanne
And you might be wondering: ‘How much does it cost?’. Well there’s another old saying, and it goes: ‘If you have to ask, you can’t afford it’. But if you must know, it's about £17 million.

La Paisible is for sale with Knight Frank. For more information and pictures, click here

