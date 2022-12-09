The ‘perfect rural retreat’ in County Durham with a self-contained leisure suite and excellent equestrian facilities

The magnificent Sadberge Hall showcases exquisite detail both inside its expansive interiors and outside in the spectacular 41 acre grounds.

With 41 acres of land centred around the majestic Victorian Grade II-listed Sadberge Hall, this estate on the outskirts of Darlington is the perfect rural retreat. The main house exudes the charm of the Queen Anne style and the impressive exterior is matched by the characterful interior.

With five bedrooms, a leisure suite, including a swimming pool, spa and sauna, and a self-contained apartment on the second floor, the home is versatile and ideal for entertaining or family living. It’s currently on the market via Finest Properties with a guide price of £4 million.

Outside, the extensive gardens and grounds are perfect for those with equestrian interests, with a riding school, Monarch horse walker, all-weather canter track and impressive stabling.

If that’s not enough, the gate lodge by the driveway entrance offers three further bedrooms.

The 10 acres of gardens and grounds are sublime, with manicured lawns, formal gardens sheltered by mature trees and a protective woodland. There’s no shortage of terraces and secluded seating areas, allowing you to take in the surroundings year-round.

The property lies in the village of Middleton St George where you’ll find a primary school, local church, several pubs and a number of restaurants, including The Old Farmhouse, Platform 1 and The Oak Tree. There’s also a doctor’s surgery, pharmacy, vets and general stores.

The market town Yarm can be easily reached, home to many more restaurants and boutiques and Darlington (seven miles to the west) offers rail links to London Kings Cross, excellent schools and comprehensive shopping facilities.

The Pennines, Yorkshire Dales, North York Moors and Cleveland Hills surround this area, with plenty of scenic walking, hiking and cycling trails to explore.

Sadberge Hall is currently on the market via Finest Properties with a guide price of £4 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agents for further details.