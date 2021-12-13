The Thames-side home of the composer Gustav Holst is up for sale, a true gem in one of London’s most desirable villages

With open views of the River Thames in both directions, Holst House offers a slice of waterfront living in one of the capitals most sought after villages.

Once the home of great English composter Gustav Holst (as the blue plaque on the red brick facade testifies), the aptly-named Holst House finds itself on the market via Savills at a guide price of £3.5 million.

With views of the River Thames in both directions, the property is situated in the heart of the village of Barnes: once a rural idyll bound by the river on three sides, today, the village serves as an oasis for ‘nature-starved Londoners’ who can enjoy the weekly farmers markets, the 122 acre-Barnes Common and a variety of independent shops.

Grade II Listed, the Georgian property stands out against the neighbouring houses on the street, the deep red brick and ornate white balcony creating a dramatic change in pace amongst the whitewashed terrace.

Inside, the accommodation is arranged across four floors and includes a gym, wine cellar and a balcony from which to take in the views of the river.

The lower ground floor is home to the aforementioned gym and wine cellar, as well as housing additional storage space. The kitchen and two reception rooms are found on the ground and first floor, with the unique curves of the kitchen opening up to the rear garden and the first floor reception room opening up to the balcony.

Three of the six bedrooms are located on the first floor, with the principal suite (overlooking the Thames) and remaining two on the second floor.

The historic property makes the most of its enviable location through its living and entertainment spaces and overlooks one of the most peaceful and idyllic stretches of London’s River Thames.

Holst House is currently on the market via Savills at a guide price of £3.5 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Barnes: What you need to know

Location: In the borough of Richmond Upon Thames, approximately 7.3 miles south west of central London, 5.2 miles east of Twickenham and just north of Richmond Park. Barnes Bridge Station runs links to Waterloo and bus services run from Putney, Hammersmith and and Richmond.

Atmosphere: The bustling village has an incredibly strong community and a jam-packed social calendar. A weekly farmers market takes place every Saturday, and there are a number of independent and artisan shops on the high street including a fishmonger, butchers, a cheese shop and a greengrocers — aptly named ‘Two Peas in a Pod.’

Things to do: Explore the over 100 acre nature reserve formed from four old reservoirs and have a go at spotting some of the many birds that inhabit the area. Barnes Common is also expansive and a great place for runs and dog walks. Visit The Bull’s Head for live jazz, or any number of the charming pubs for a riverside tipple. Galleries, bars, award winning restaurants and a healthy number of boutique shops will certainly keep you busy.

Schools: The area is known not only for its vast open green spaces, but also its fantastic schools. Barnes Primary School and St Mary’s Magdalen Catholic Primary School are both rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, and St Paul’s Boys School is one of the most notable boys schools in the country — the same can be said for St Paul’s Girls School. The Harrodian is also is also excellent.

